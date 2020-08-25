Minute Man Burgers will provide staff with "COVID-19" insurance and has created SmartSpace™, a unique safety and security concept.

"Minute Man leadership is taking the bold step of opening a restaurant in the time of coronavirus. In recognition, we have gone to extraordinary lengths to protect our customers and staff alike," said Minuteman President Perry Smith.

SmartSpace™ is a concept pioneered by Minute Man to provide protection for diners and staff. It includes built-in safeguards, physical barriers, social-distancing protocols, and processes that go above and beyond pandemic-era expectations.

Furthermore. the company has invested in various technologies to enhance the effectiveness of SmartSpace™, including CASPR-devices for the HVAC System. These air sterilizers are usually found in hospitals and airports, but not neighborhood restaurants, until now.

"While every other restaurant out there had to 'react' to the pandemic," said Colonel (RET) Matthew Fritz, Minute Man Chief Operating Officer, "we had the opportunity to 'bake-in' a targeted solution, and have created a SmartSpace™ to provide environmental and process controls that actively create a healthy and safe environment. What other restaurant is pumping in hospital-quality air with proven technology specifically designed to create a pro-active, anti-pathogen environment for their customers and employees?"

Minute Man Burgers will also be the first hospitality organization in the country to offer employees COVID-19-focused trauma, counseling, and wage protection free of charge through a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Society for Trauma Education and Empowered Recovery (STEER). This unique innovation will make working for the restaurant chain among the most well-protected jobs in the industry. Huge competitors have yet to put this type of protection and peace of mind in place for their staff.

"We've made a commitment to our employees, our customers, and their families," said Brigadier General (RET) John E. Michel, "to ensure their safety and make Minute Man a trailblazing innovator in the restaurant and hospitality space."

Minute Man Jacksonville will be among the safest restaurants in the country in which to eat and work. Of course, it will also serve the very best charcoal-grilled burgers, rotisserie-chicken, fries, shakes, radar pies in keeping with the long tradition of this legendary fast food chain.

The Jacksonville, AR, Minute Man Burger location will open soon after Labor Day with precise dates to be announced shortly. More information is available at http://minutemanburgers.com/ .

Additional documentation on SmartSpace™ and Minute Man Trauma Insurance is available upon request.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Perry Smith at 888-61-TheMM (888-618-4366) or email at [email protected] .

Contact Perry Smith, President – Minute Man Arkansas, LLC Telephone 888-61-TheMM (888-618-4366) Email [email protected] Website https://MinuteManBurgers.com

SOURCE Minute Man Arkansas, LLC

Related Links

http://minutemanburgers.com

