Minute® Rice Declares the Rise of the "Bowl Heads" in New Campaign

New campaign turns America's rice bowl obsession into an epic bowl cut moment—showing the trend has officially gone to people's heads.

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana"), America's leading rice company, launched the Minute Rice "Bowl Heads" campaign, a playful celebration of America's rice bowl obsession and the first cultural expression of the brand's new "Epic Made Easy™" platform. The campaign captures a lifestyle shift among consumers who have elevated the humble rice bowl from a quick fix to a cult-favorite meal—and even a personality trait. Part foodie tribe, part cultural oddity, it celebrates the legendary energy and personal twists people bring to their epic rice bowls. It also shows how the ease and versatility of Minute Rice Cups turn rice from a background player into the star of every meal.

Minute Rice "Bowl Heads" Campaign

Meet the Bowl Heads

The integrated campaign is fueled by a whole world of characters known as the Bowl Heads, whose love of epic rice bowls has gone straight to their heads. The Bowl Heads are unmistakable, rocking perfectly circular, bowl-cut moptops as an homage to their favorite one-bowl meal.

"Consumers are searching for fast, effortless meals they can personalize, and build-your-own bowl options remain a trusty favorite," said Erica Larson, Director of Marketing at Riviana Foods. "Our Minute Rice cups provide the perfect foundation to create flavorful rice bowls in just one minute. With the Bowl Heads campaign, we brought this to life in a way that's both engaging and unexpected, adding a touch of humor to a solution consumers already love."

Epic Rice Bowls Made Easy

Bowl-based meals have surged in popularity thanks to their convenience and customization. Bowls are more popular with Gen Z than any other generation, according to Datassential research, and 42% of consumers say they love or like bowl meals. As interest in customizable meals grows, the campaign highlights how every great rice bowl starts with a Minute Rice Cup. Pre-portioned and offered in a variety of trending flavors and rice types, Minute Rice Cups make it easier than ever to build a rice bowl anytime.

Campaign Details

The Minute Rice Bowl Heads campaign will come to life across digital, social, and CTV platforms, meeting fans wherever culture is happening. The campaign includes:

CTV Hero Spot – It only takes one minute. As the microwave heats a Minute Rice Cup, an unassuming woman transforms into a certifiable Bowl Head. In a second spot, debuting in May, the Bowl Heads obsession is spreading with coworkers dancing to the rhythmic beeps of a microwave as they wait for their Minute Rice Cups to heat.





Influencer Partnerships – Creators will step into the Bowl Heads world through mockumentary-style storytelling and viral-ready moments, embracing the look, the energy, and obsession as they craft their own epic rice bowls.





Consumer and Media Activations – The Bowl Heads movement will show up IRL through unexpected moments, including interactive PR mailers, social media giveaways, and a high-energy event in Los Angeles that will bring together 100 Bowl Heads in an epic celebration.





Digital Hub – The Bowl Heads epicenter, highlighting Minute Rice Cups, craveable recipes, and campaign content, designed to inspire and engage fans across platforms.

Minute Rice Cups, ready in just one minute and free of preservatives, are available in a wide range of flavors and rice types, including Sticky Rice, Cilantro & Lime Jasmine Rice, Jalapeño Rice, Brown Rice & Quinoa, Butter & Sea Salt Jasmine Rice, and more.

For more information, visit minutebowlheads.com.

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Minute® Products

Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana") is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, RiceSelect® and Tilda®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a company known as the global leader in rice.

The Minute product line includes an assortment of Instant Rice and Quinoa options, ready in five minutes and 10 minutes depending on the grain type, as well as an assortment of Minute Rice Cups, packaged in convenient, single-serve BPA free cups and ready in one minute.

Join the Minute® community online at www.minuterice.com and follow @MinuteRiceUS on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and Facebook.

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.