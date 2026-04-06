Riviana Foods Adds Two Flavorful Twists to Minute® Rice Cups Line

New Garlic Parmesan and Veggie Stir-Fry varieties deliver flavor innovation to help retailers grow the rice category

HOUSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana"), America's leading rice company, is expanding its Minute® Rice Cups portfolio with two new varieties—Garlic Parmesan and Veggie Stir-Fry—reimagined for the rice category as convenient, flavorful, ready-to-eat options.

Riviana Foods Adds Garlic Parmesan and Veggie Stir-Fry to Minute® Rice Cups Line Post this Minute Garlic Parmesan Rice Cups and Veggie Stir-Fry Seasoned Rice Cups

The new Garlic Parmesan Rice Cups and Veggie Stir-Fry Seasoned Rice Cups bring craveable, recognizable flavors to the brand's single-serve BPA-free microwaveable cup. Ideal for busy lifestyles, the new flavors support multiple eating occasions, including quick lunches, side dishes, and snacks, helping retailers expand the rice category.

"The familiar flavors of Garlic Parmesan and Veggie Stir-Fry are reinvented to deliver something new to the rice aisle, giving retailers fresh ways to attract shoppers and increase sales," said Erica Larson, Director of Marketing at Riviana Foods.

The Garlic Parmesan Rice Cups bring together two broadly recognized comfort flavors. This creamy flavor with its fluffy texture is ideal for complementing a variety of protein and vegetable-based meals, helping retailers capitalize on cross-category meal-building occasions.

The Veggie Stir-Fry Seasoned Rice Cups feature bite-sized vegetables, including carrots, bell peppers, corn, and peas, combined with a savory soy sauce. The takeout-inspired staple supports consumer interest in Asian-inspired flavors while delivering a fast meal base for at-home and on-the-go eating.

Minute Rice Cups are ready in one minute, free of preservatives, and offer a wide range of rice types and flavors to match different cuisines and dietary needs. The convenient format and high quality product helps drive category loyalty and repeat purchases.

Distribution will continue expanding throughout 2026 across key retail channels and retail partners nationwide.

For more information, visit www.minuterice.com.

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Minute® Products

Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana") is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, RiceSelect® and Tilda®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a company known as the global leader in rice.

The Minute product line includes an assortment of Instant Rice and Quinoa, ready in five minutes and 10 minutes depending on the grain type, as well as an assortment of Minute Rice Cups, packaged in convenient, single-serve BPA free cups and ready in one minute.

Join the Minute® community online at www.minuterice.com and follow @MinuteRiceUS on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and Facebook.

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.