Minute® Rice Turns Up the Flavor with New Garlic Parmesan and Veggie Stir-Fry Cups

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Riviana Foods Inc.

Jul 08, 2026, 09:05 ET

New varieties add flavorful twists to any meal in just one minute.

HOUSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute® Rice is making quick meals more flavorful with the launch of two new Minute Rice Cups varieties: Garlic Parmesan and Veggie Stir-Fry. Ready in just one minute, the new flavors of microwaveable rice cups make it easy to enjoy craveable meals at home or on the go.

Versatile and comforting, Garlic Parmesan Rice Cups mix fluffy white rice with savory Parmesan and garlic. It's a familiar flavor with just the right amount of garlic and Parmesan cheesy goodness, creating a well-balanced taste that pairs well with chicken, seafood, vegetables, and more.

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New: Minute Garlic Parmesan Rice Cups and Veggie Stir-Fry Seasoned Rice Cups
New: Minute Garlic Parmesan Rice Cups and Veggie Stir-Fry Seasoned Rice Cups

Inspired by takeout flavors, Veggie Stir-Fry Seasoned Rice Cups bring together seasoned rice, carrots, bell peppers, corn, peas, and savory soy sauce for a quick and satisfying stir-fry without the wait. Simply heat for one minute, add your favorite protein, and enjoy a delicious stir-fry-style meal in minutes—faster than takeout and with no prep required.

"Consumers want meals and snacks that are flavorful and convenient, and these new varieties of Minute Rice cups deliver on both," said Erica Larson, Director of Marketing at Riviana Foods. "Whether you're seeking a late night snack, an easy rice bowl lunch at the office, or a satisfying quick dinner, Garlic Parmesan and Veggie Stir Fry cups make it easy to enjoy craveable flavors that consumers know and love in just one minute."

Minute Rice Cups are made without preservatives, Gluten-Free certified, and come in BPA-free microwaveable cups, making them a simple option for lunches, snacks, side dishes and busy weeknight meals.

The new varieties are available at select retailers across the country and will continue to grow in distribution. For more information, visit www.minuterice.com.

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Minute® Products
Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana") is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, RiceSelect® and Tilda®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a company known as the global leader in rice.

The Minute product line includes an assortment of Instant Rice and Quinoa, ready in five minutes and 10 minutes depending on the grain type, as well as an assortment of Minute Rice Cups, packaged in convenient, single-serve BPA free cups and ready in one minute.

Join the Minute® community online at www.minuterice.com and follow @MinuteRiceUS on InstagramTikTok, Pinterest, and Facebook.

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.

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