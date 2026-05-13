MinuteClinic highlights access and outcomes in clinically supervised weight-loss program

In-person and virtual services support chronic disease prevention and long-term metabolic health

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As chronic conditions tied to metabolic health continue to rise across the United States, MinuteClinic®, the medical clinic inside select CVS Pharmacy® (NYSE: CVS) locations, is highlighting its clinically supervised weight-loss program to support earlier intervention and more accessible preventive care.

Image provided by CVS Health

Available in 49 states and the District of Columbia, the MinuteClinic weight-loss program offers seven-day-a-week access, including evenings and weekends, with both in-person and virtual care. As of 2026, the program has demonstrated strong outcomes:

85% of patients lost weight within their first three months

About two-thirds of patients lost more than 5% of their weight within five or more months of treatment

95% of patients were seen for their first visit within one week of scheduling2

Chronic and mental health conditions account for nearly 90% of the nation's $4.9 trillion in annual health care spending, underscoring the growing monetary impact to patients living with conditions such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Obesity alone contributes nearly $173 billion in annual medical costs, while more than two in five U.S. adults have prediabetes — most of whom are unaware of their condition — highlighting a significant gap in early detection and intervention. This challenge is made even more complex by the fact that patients often face delays in accessing care, with wait times for a primary care appointment averaging more than 20 days in some markets.

The MinuteClinic weight-loss program delivers personalized, clinically supervised care designed to support chronic disease prevention and long-term health. Board-certified nurse practitioners and physician associates assess diet, physical activity, behavioral factors and underlying health conditions before recommending individualized treatment plans. When clinically appropriate, providers may prescribe FDA-approved weight-loss medications, including GLP-1 therapies, alongside ongoing nutrition counseling and lifestyle coaching1.

With about 74% of U.S. adults meeting criteria for being overweight or obese, related metabolic risk factors such as insulin resistance, hypertension and elevated cholesterol often go undiagnosed or undertreated until later stages of disease. By offering convenient, community-based access to trusted care, MinuteClinic aims to support earlier clinical engagement and long-term management of these conditions.

"Improving metabolic health requires more than a single prescription; it requires ongoing clinical support, behavior change and access to care," said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Retail Health, CVS Health. "By meeting patients where they are, we can help address risk factors earlier which ultimately supports long-term health outcomes and overall health care expenditures."

MinuteClinic can also serve as a primary care provider to eligible patients 18 and older. Launched in 2024 and continuing to expand across the U.S., MinuteClinic Primary Care enables providers to identify and manage related chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension during the course of treatment. MinuteClinic Primary Care is now available at more than 60% of MinuteClinic locations in the U.S., helping to address multiple care needs in a single, accessible setting.

Services are covered by most insurance plans, with additional flexible payment options available.

To learn more, visit Minuteclinic.com.

1 MinuteClinic does not prescribe GLP-1s in Massachusetts or Missouri. Insurance coverage for GLP-1s varies by insurer, and we encourage patients to contact their insurance company to confirm costs.

2 Data as of 1/1/2026; engagement metrics and clinical outcomes reflect only that of patients who had more than two weight loss visits since 7/1/2024.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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SOURCE CVS Health