MinuteClinic Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine in Ohio Following Statewide Outbreak of the Virus

All 64 MinuteClinic locations in Ohio have the Hepatitis A vaccine available for people who have not yet been vaccinated. Patients can visit MinuteClinic.com or use the CVS Pharmacy app to locate a nearby MinuteClinic and to hold a place in line at a nearby clinic.



Hepatitis A vaccine may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure. People who have had Hepatitis A disease or previously received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine do not need to be immunized for Hepatitis A again. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection usually appear two to six weeks after exposure and include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, diarrhea, and yellow skin and eyes.

MinuteClinic providers can provide the Hepatitis A vaccine to children 24 months and older and to adults. It is administered in one primary dose and a second booster dose, usually administered six months later. Vaccine supplies will be replenished at MinuteClinic locations as needed. Patients should check with their insurance plans for coverage details prior to their MinuteClinic visit.



While vaccination provides the best protection from Hepatitis A, frequent hand-washing with soap and water after using the bathroom, changing a diaper, and before preparing food can help prevent the spread of the illness. Appropriately cooking foods can also help to prevent infection.

About MinuteClinic

MinuteClinic is the retail medical clinic of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), the largest pharmacy health care provider in the United States. MinuteClinic launched the first retail medical clinics in the United States in 2000 and is the largest provider of retail clinics with more than 1,100 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia. By creating a health care delivery model that responds to patient demand, MinuteClinic makes access to high-quality medical treatment easier for more Americans. Nationally, the company has provided care through more than 37 million patient visits, with a 95 percent customer satisfaction rating. MinuteClinic is the only retail health care provider to receive four consecutive accreditations from The Joint Commission, the national evaluation and certifying agency for nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information, visit www.minuteclinic.com.



Media Contact:

Amy Lanctot

(401) 770-2931

CVS Health

Amy.Lanctot@cvshealth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minuteclinic-offering-hepatitis-a-vaccine-in-ohio-following-statewide-outbreak-of-the-virus-300673026.html

SOURCE MinuteClinic

Related Links

https://www.minuteclinic.com

