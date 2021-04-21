MinuteClinic Video Visit Telehealth Offering Now Available in Alaska

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that MinuteClinic, the medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy, is now offering Video Visits for patients in the state of Alaska. The service is available in 48 states and Washington, DC.

People in Alaska can now seek care for non-emergency, routine health care through MinuteClinic Video Visits, a telehealth offering. Video Visits are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed via a mobile device or computer. Video Visits are also an effective screening option for people that may have COVID-19, enabling patients to talk with a health care provider and have a basic screening to determine their risk for COVID-19, without having to leave home.

MinuteClinic is the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy locations in 34 states and Washington, D.C. While there are currently no physical MinuteClinic locations in Alaska, MinuteClinic Video Visits provides state residents with convenient access to high quality care.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in communities across the country, our MinuteClinic Video Visits are a convenient, affordable way for people to receive care for a variety of routine health care needs without having to leave home," said Sharon Vitti, President, MinuteClinic. "The expansion of this service into Alaska enables us to introduce local residents to MinuteClinic with an on-demand telehealth option that provides the same evidence-based and high-quality care that people can expect when visiting a MinuteClinic in person."

Working collaboratively with Teladoc, the global leader in virtual care, and utilizing Teladoc's technology platform, video visits can be used to provide care for patients ages two years and older who are seeking treatment for a minor illness, minor injury, or a skin condition. Each patient will be matched to a board-certified health care provider licensed in their state, who will review the completed questionnaire with the patient's medical history and proceed with the video-enabled visit.

During a MinuteClinic Video Visit, the provider will assess the patient's condition and determine the appropriate course of treatment following evidence-based clinical care guidelines. For patients who require a prescription as part of their treatment plan, the provider will submit the prescription to the patient's preferred pharmacy. If it is determined the patient should be seen in person for follow-up care or testing, the provider will recommend that the patient visit a health care provider in their community, such as their primary care provider.

MinuteClinic Video Visits are an affordable option for people who do not have health insurance, with visits costing $59. Video Visits are also covered by most Aetna insurance plans. Patients can initiate a MinuteClinic Video Visit on MinuteClinic.com or from the CVS Pharmacy app.

