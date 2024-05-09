Minuteful Kidney From Healthy.io Named "Best Overall Mobile Health Solution" in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

BOSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io , the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, today announced that Minuteful Kidney has been selected as "Best Overall Mobile Health Solution" in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.





Healthy.io is democratizing access to early kidney disease detection. Minuteful Kidney is the only FDA-cleared, smartphone-powered test that can analyze biological samples in the home, removing the need for users to visit or mail samples to a lab. It measures urine albumin-creatinine ratio (uACR) to detect kidney damage, supporting the identification of chronic kidney disease (CKD). This unique solution delivers instant clinical-grade results directly to the user, greatly improving both accessibility and convenience.

CKD affects more than 37 million adults in the United States, and of that population, 90% are unaware until it's too late, and are often faced with dialysis or long waiting periods for kidney transplants. Early diagnosis is critical to slowing disease progression and improving outcomes.

Guided by a user-friendly smartphone app, Minuteful Kidney allows for easy and effective home testing, instantly delivering clinical-grade results. As an FDA-cleared device compatible with any smartphone, it incorporates advanced technologies to ensure accuracy. This includes colorimetric analysis, whereby a color board detects changes in the test strip to measure specific markers. With computer vision, advanced algorithms analyze captured images, ensuring precise, objective measurement regardless of phone or lighting conditions. In addition, the AI continuously refines algorithms based on real-world data, improving adaptability that also drives ongoing test adherence.

The breakthrough solution also seamlessly integrates with healthcare systems so that results are securely shared with payers and PCPs, enabling prompt follow-ups and personalized care plans. Extending beyond basic screening, Minuteful Kidney provides an end-to-end solution that reaches the untested and guides individuals to appropriate next steps. It effectively overcomes geographical and socioeconomic barriers, enhancing accessibility for all demographics.

"We are delighted that MedTech Breakthrough has recognized Minuteful Kidney as the Best Overall Mobile Health Solution in this year's awards. At Healthy.io, we are committed to driving positive health outcomes through our smartphone-powered, at-home solutions," said Geoff Martin, CEO of Healthy.io. "These tests are critical as 90% of people with CKD don't know they have it until it's too late. This award signifies the impact that Healthy.io can have in making a difference in the chronic care space while significantly reducing health disparities."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Healthy.io's innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize kidney disease detection, saving lives and improving healthcare for millions worldwide. Chronic kidney disease affects millions, often progressing silently until significant damage occurs. Traditional testing has its limitations, resulting in missed opportunities for detecting early-stage CKD," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Minuteful Kidney addresses a critical unmet need, leveraging cutting-edge technology, empowering patients and providers, demonstrating success, and offering a scalable solution for national and global impact. These life-altering consequences makes it our choice for 'Best Overall Mobile Health Solution!'"

About Healthy.io

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough 'Best Overall Mobile Health Solution' Award and the Juniper Research's Digital Health Innovation 'Best Digital Diagnostics Solution' 2023 Award. The company has offices in Boston, London, and Tel-Aviv.

About MedTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

