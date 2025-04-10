Minutes of annual general meeting 2025

OSLO, Norway, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has held the 2025 annual general meeting. The meeting took place today, 10 April 2025.

All items on the agenda were approved as proposed. Please find attached minutes from annual general meeting 2025 for Multiconsult ASA.

Contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]
Media:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

