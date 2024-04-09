MIO ENABLES CROSS-PLATFORM COLLABORATION THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE CLOUD AND SADA

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, the leading chat interoperability provider, today announced the general availability of its cross-platform collaboration solution for Google Workspace. Mio now enables Google Chat users to exchange messages and files with colleagues who use Microsoft Teams and Slack.

"The coexistence of Google Workspace alongside Microsoft 365 or Slack is very common in large organizations," said Tom Hadfield, the CEO of Mio. "We're delighted to be partnering with Google Workspace to enable users to collaborate with colleagues regardless of which app they use."

Mio partners with Google and SADA to bring collaboration interoperability to Google Workspace customers. Post this

Mio is also announcing a partnership with SADA, an Insight company, the cloud solutions provider for Google Workspace customers, at the Google Next '24 conference in Las Vegas this week.

"We are proud to partner with Mio to bring interoperability to Google Workspace customers," said John Veltri, Managing Director of Workspace Sales at SADA. "We will deliver a powerful combination of software and services designed specifically for organizations running hybrid collaboration environments."

"Together with Mio, we can extend the reach of Google Chat and empower users to collaborate seamlessly across different platforms," said Ilya Brown, Vice President of Product Management for Google Workspace.

Visit www.m.io to learn more about how Mio makes Google Workspace interoperable with Microsoft 365 and Slack.

About Mio

Mio is the leading provider of chat interoperability solutions. Users of team collaboration apps like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and Slack can use Mio to chat with colleagues who use different messaging apps. The Austin, Texas-based company was founded by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle in 2016. Mio has raised $17 million from investors including Zoom, Cisco, Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, and Capital Factory. Learn more at www.m.io.

About SADA

SADA, An Insight company, is a global technology services and solutions provider helping customers accelerate their digital transformation with the power of Google Cloud. Learn more at sada.com.

SOURCE Mio