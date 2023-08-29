Mio enables cross-platform collaboration with Google Workspace

New integration allows Google Chat, Microsoft Teams and Slack users to collaborate

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, the leading provider of collaboration interoperability solutions, is excited to announce it is integrating with Google Workspace to deliver seamless cross-platform collaboration between Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. With Google Workspace, Mio enhances productivity and streamlines communication for enterprise customers who use multiple team collaboration tools.

Mio's robust messaging interoperability service enables users of Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and Slack to communicate with colleagues and external contacts across different messaging apps. By breaking down communication barriers, Mio empowers teams to collaborate effectively regardless of the platform they use.

"Mio is proud to work with Google Workspace to revolutionize cross-platform collaboration," said Tom Hadfield, CEO of Mio. "Our efforts will provide a unified experience for users of Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, enabling them to work and connect effortlessly."

The integration of Mio's technology with Google Chat will allow users to engage in cross-platform direct messaging, group chats, and spaces.

"Together with Mio, we can extend the reach of Google Chat and empower users to collaborate seamlessly across different platforms," said Ilya Brown, Vice President of Product Management for Google Workspace.

Mio's Google Chat integration is currently in beta, and will be generally available in early 2024.

About Mio

Mio is the leading provider of chat interoperability solutions. Users of team collaboration apps like Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex can use Mio to chat with colleagues and external contacts who use different messaging apps. The Austin, Texas-based company was founded by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle in 2016. Mio has raised $17 million from investors including Zoom, Cisco, Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, and Capital Factory.

Find out more at www.m.io

SOURCE Mio