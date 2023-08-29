Mio enables cross-platform collaboration with Google Workspace

News provided by

Mio

29 Aug, 2023, 11:35 ET

New integration allows Google Chat, Microsoft Teams and Slack users to collaborate

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, the leading provider of collaboration interoperability solutions, is excited to announce it is integrating with Google Workspace to deliver seamless cross-platform collaboration between Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. With Google Workspace, Mio enhances productivity and streamlines communication for enterprise customers who use multiple team collaboration tools.

Mio's robust messaging interoperability service enables users of Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and Slack to communicate with colleagues and external contacts across different messaging apps. By breaking down communication barriers, Mio empowers teams to collaborate effectively regardless of the platform they use.

"Mio is proud to work with Google Workspace to revolutionize cross-platform collaboration," said Tom Hadfield, CEO of Mio. "Our efforts will provide a unified experience for users of Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, enabling them to work and connect effortlessly."

The integration of Mio's technology with Google Chat will allow users to engage in cross-platform direct messaging, group chats, and spaces.

"Together with Mio, we can extend the reach of Google Chat and empower users to collaborate seamlessly across different platforms," said Ilya Brown, Vice President of Product Management for Google Workspace.

Mio's Google Chat integration is currently in beta, and will be generally available in early 2024.

About Mio

Mio is the leading provider of chat interoperability solutions. Users of team collaboration apps like Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex can use Mio to chat with colleagues and external contacts who use different messaging apps. The Austin, Texas-based company was founded by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle in 2016. Mio has raised $17 million from investors including Zoom, Cisco, Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, and Capital Factory.

Find out more at www.m.io

SOURCE Mio

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.