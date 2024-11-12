MIO PARTNERS WITH 66DEGREES TO BRING CROSS-PLATFORM COLLABORATION TO GOOGLE WORKSPACE CUSTOMERS

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, the leading provider of chat interoperability solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with 66degrees, a premier Google Cloud Premier Partner specializing in data, AI, cloud and productivity and collaboration solutions. This collaboration is set to enhance Mio's already robust cross-platform capabilities for users of Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack.

"Integrating our services with platforms like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack is crucial for businesses that utilize multiple communication tools across different departments or teams," stated Jake Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer of Mio. "Our partnership with 66degrees allows us to provide even more sophisticated solutions tailored to the unique needs of these businesses."

66degrees brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in helping organizations leverage Google Cloud's capabilities to accelerate their digital transformation. This partnership will enable Mio to provide a more seamless communication experience for enterprises who rely on Google and other platforms.

"We are excited to work with Mio to push the boundaries of what's possible with interoperability between Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 platforms," said Kyle Crowe, VP Google Workspace at 66degrees. "This new product fills a huge gap for our clients. Our combined expertise will undoubtedly result in more innovative solutions that make workplace communications fluid and intuitive, regardless of the underlying technology."

Visit www.m.io to learn more about how Mio's partnership with 66degrees is unifying workplace communication for modern enterprises.

About Mio

Mio powers effective communication across multiple messaging platforms by enabling users to collaborate seamlessly. Founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle, Mio has secured $17 million in funding from major investors such as Zoom, Cisco, and Y Combinator. For more information, please visit www.m.io.

About 66degrees

66degrees empowers clients to thrive in the age of AI. We unlock tomorrow's value, today, by transforming customer experiences, optimizing business operations, and creating lasting value through the strategic implementation of data, AI, and cloud solutions. From ideation to implementation, we help you set a bold vision for an AI-enabled future and provide the expertise and global delivery support to achieve it with speed and agility. Learn more at www.66degrees.com

