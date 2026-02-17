MiO Surpasses 5 Million Orders Successfully Delivered, Expanding Its Wholesale Revenue Platform

MiO announces a major platform milestone with more than 5 million orders successfully delivered, alongside the launch of new desktop ordering, sales insights, and a best-in-class user experience designed to scale wholesale revenue.

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiO (Mee-Oh) (www.getmio.co), which provides mobile and desktop ordering software for wholesale distributors, today announced that more than 5 million orders have been successfully delivered through the MiO platform, generating millions of dollars in downstream revenue for its customers.

This milestone reflects MiO's reliability, scalability, and deep integration into wholesale ordering workflows. This achievement underscores the trust customers place in the platform and reliability of the technology to support mission-critical revenue operations.

MiO offers a customizable, ERP-integrated mobile and desktop ordering ecosystem that enables wholesalers to increase order frequency, improve sales efficiency, and scale customer relationships without adding operational complexity. The company has supported wholesale customers for more than a decade, with consistent platform performance and long-term customer retention.

As part of this milestone, MiO is also announcing significant expansion across its product suite to support the growing needs of wholesale customers.

MiO's expanded platform includes:

MiO Order: Branded mobile ordering applications for iOS, Android, and supported handheld devices

Radar Order: A new desktop ordering experience designed for inside sales teams, phone orders, and desktop-first customers

Radar Admin: A centralized admin console for managing users, devices, orders, and confirmations. A CRM for all wholesale customers offering direct messaging capacities and customer management functions

Sales Insights: Performance dashboards providing visibility into order revenue, sales rep productivity, store activity, and ordering trends

MiO's newly launched user interface delivers a modern, eCommerce-inspired experience designed to reduce friction, improve adoption, and drive incremental sales across mobile and desktop channels.

"Our focus has always been on building durable systems that quietly compound value for our customers," said Jennifer Grenz, CEO of MiO. "Five million orders represents trust earned over time. As our customers scale, MiO is scaling alongside them with new tools, better insights, and an experience that supports real revenue growth."

MiO's expanding platform supports wholesalers across retail, grocery, convenience, food and beverage, fasteners, aerospace, automotive and related industries. The company continues to invest in product innovation, operational maturity, and scalable infrastructure to support long-term customer growth. MiO will attend the CDA Marketplace conference in Arlington, TX Feb 16-18, 2026. Please reach out to schedule a demo.

For more information, visit https://www.getmio.co or contact: Jen Grenz, MiO: Jen[at]getmio.co

SOURCE MiO