MioSalon, a Salon Software, Launched Its New Pricing Model Starting at $10 a Month

"We are focused on providing end-to-end software for running a Salon and Spa Business efficiently and help focus them on growth and customer engagement. With the new pricing model, we have opened up our entire software to our customers – big or small. I believe that our clients can derive maximum value out of this and grow faster," said Singaravelu, CEO of Waffor.

Singaravelu also mentioned that their motto is to make software available to everyone in the beauty and wellness business from single-stylist business to single-outlet brand to multi-location chains with many branches.

Currently, MioSalon addresses the needs with many business-specific functionalities like:

Spa Software with exclusive features like Rooms Management, Scheduling, Customer history and feedback, Membership, E-gift vouchers, etc.

Life will be made better for salon owners by automating the day-to-day operations with MioSalon's high-level Customer Engagement, Online Scheduling, POS, and Resource Management.

Making a world-class online software solution with complete functionality, high-quality support and at an affordable price to all sizes of the beauty businesses was the objective of the founders of Waffor. And, with this $10 starting price they wanted to reach the broader audience by democratizing technology in the cloud era.

Nowadays, technology becomes the backbone of SMBs and every salon and spa operates in start-up mode. Waffor understands the challenges in running the business and believes that MioSalon can be a cost-effective solution for them to manage and grow. More details of the product are accessible at MioSalon Features.

