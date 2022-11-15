Miosotis Garcia Maldonado, MD, MS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miosotis Garcia Maldonado, MD, MS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Woman in Healthcare in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work as a Pathologist at HRP Labs.

A top professional in the field of pathology, Dr. Maldonado is Director of the Department of Cytology at HRP Labs, having joined the faculty in 2010. She is also Head of the Research and Development Division at the Academy of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine in Puerto Rico and is a part of the Fine Needle Aspiration medical faculty.

From 2006 until 2007, the doctor worked as an assistant pathologist at Domenech Pathology and Associates, and in 2008 went on to work as an Assistant Professor and Attending Pathologist at the Ponce School of Medicine's Department of Pathology. She was also an evaluator of cases of anatomical and clinical pathology in Southern Pathology Services.

In pursuit of a medical career, Dr. Maldonado studied medicine at the Central University of the Caribbean's School of Medicine, where she also completed her residency in pathology. She earned a Master's degree in Science from the University of Puerto Rico.

Passionate about her profession, the doctor is board-certified in anatomic and clinical pathology by the American Board of Pathology (ABPath). The mission of the ABPath is to promote the health of the public and advance the practice and science of pathology by establishing voluntary certification standards and assessing the qualifications of those seeking to practice the specialty of pathology.

Pathology is a branch of medical science that involves the study and diagnosis of disease by examining surgically removed organs, tissues, bodily fluids, and in some cases, the whole body. Pathologists are physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and management of diseases by laboratory methods.

Dr. Maldonado hopes to inspire others to go into the pathology field. She is very collaborative and enjoys sharing her knowledge. She hopes to continue to grow and learn new things every day.

In her spare time, the doctor loves traveling, hiking, and reading. She also used to train dogs, but she has not found the time for that in recent years.

