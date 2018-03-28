MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018

MioTech is an artificial intelligence platform that empowers financial institutions to better manage and draw insights on their data. After feeling frustrated with shortcomings and limitations of analytical tools in financial institutions, Jianyu Tu and Tao Liu decided to start MioTech to fill the void. "Too much aggregated knowledge in financial industry is left undigested," says CTO Tao Liu.

Founded in 2016 by Jianyu Tu and Tao Liu in Stanford GSB Library, MioTech has raised $8 million so far in Seed and Series A rounds led by ZhenFund and Li Ka-Shing's private investment arm Horizons Ventures.

MioTech's team members come from world-renowned institutions such as Oracle, LinkedIn, and Morgan Stanley. Most of them are millennials under 30 years old. "Cofounders being featured on Forbes is an encouragement to our team as well," says Jianyu Tu, CEO of MioTech. "We strongly believe that we are making a difference in Asia and the rest of the world."

According to Jianyu Tu, MioTech is about to launch its new product in April. With the cutting-edge AI and machine learning technology, the new product AMI (Advanced Market Intelligence) delves into more than ten million company and people profiles and zillions of online narratives it gathers each day. Financial institutions can use it to identify opportunities and map out market landscape at a click of a button. At the same time, MioTech will also launch a brand new version of its current portfolio and risk analysis tool. "With the new product launch, we will be further hardwired into top banks, funds and investment managers around the world and completely disrupt the way financial institutions manage their data," says Jianyu Tu.

MioTech has established its footprints in Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China and will continuously expand its market presence in the whole APAC area in 2018.

To read the full article on Forbes, please visit:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/outofasia/2018/03/26/how-asias-entrepreneurs-are-disrupting-the-finance-industry/#4d0a723cd808

About MioTech

MioTech is an artificial intelligence platform that empowers financial institutions to better manage and draw insights on their data. It is backed by Horizons Ventures, ZhenFund, and prestigious individual investors around the world.

For more information about Miotech, please visit https://www.miotech.com

For press enquiries, please contact: PR@miotech.com

About Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018

For a third year in a row, Forbes' annual list is packed with innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better. The list features 300 entries -- 30 in ten categories -- whom Forbes picked from more than 2,000 nominations with the help of an A-list judging panel who are highly respected in their fields.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miotech-cofounders-named-in-forbes-30-under-30-asia-list-2018-300620906.html

SOURCE MioTech

Related Links

https://www.miotech.com

