MIP Fund Accounting Receives 2021 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

Based on excellent customer reviews and ratings, TrustRadius analyzed over 8,000 high-quality, in-depth user reviews from the last 12 months to determine the Top Rated products across multiple software categories. Every user and review is verified with stringent fraud protection, allowing the TrustRadius Top Rated awards to reflect the true voice of the market. The trScore metric corrects for bias and can't be manipulated, unlike vanity awards.

Now in its sixth year, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards is a leading award program spotlighting the best in B2B technology products. The awards recognize the most highly-rated digital platforms and tools as chosen by the businesses and professionals who use them, empowering customer voice and centering user experience.

This is MIP Fund Accounting's third award from TrustRadius in 2021. In January 2021, MIP was recognized for Best Customer Support, Best Usability and Best Feature Set out of 142 software categories.

"We are so grateful to our customers and their reviews that have led to this award. Our focus is on increasing the usability, efficiency and integration of our software programs so our users can best fulfill their missions," said Susan Gilmartin, Exec. VP, Nonprofit Solutions. "Our modules are built to scale as companies grow, and these awards are powerful representations of the deep and dedicated partnership we have with our customers. Our mission is to serve them at every level, as they continue to make the world a better place."

MIP Fund Accounting is today's leading accounting software for nonprofits, educational programs, health and community services, and government organizations across the nation. The software enables organizations to track unlimited funds, manage books with ease and offers a simple way to manage intricate financial processes in a single, user-friendly system. With MIP, users can handle the complexities of nonprofit financial management, streamline human resources and critical accounting activities, track every fund, follow every dollar, and flex and scale based on nonprofit growth.

"Congrats on winning the prestigious award," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "MIP Fund Accounting has earned two Top Rated awards in the Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable and Expense Management categories, based entirely on user feedback. Reviewers highlight the excellent reporting ties, as well as how easy it is to use the platform."

About MIP Fund Accounting

MIP Fund Accounting® is the gold standard for true fund accounting and an industry-leading solution from Community Brands. As a comprehensive, configurable solution, MIP Fund Accounting enables associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and government entities to better achieve their missions by providing complete financial oversight and robust payroll and human resource management solutions. Organizations can make better financial decisions, track, report, and manage finances, and execute financial health with greater precision. For more information, visit: http://www.mip.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

