MIPI Alliance's Ultra-High-Speed Automotive Standard to Be Based on Valens' Technology

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the leader in ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, today announced that the MIPI® Alliance has selected its technology as the baseline for the Alliance's A-PHY physical layer standard targeted for automotive applications. The A-PHY standard will define an asymmetric physical layer for the automotive market to provide high-speed links for cameras, displays and sensors, through native CSI-2 and DSI/DSI-2 interfaces, to support autonomous driving and other use cases.

Valens' technology provides the necessary resilience and performance for high-speed processing in the very noisy in-vehicle environment. It brings the most reliable and powerful solution to support high speeds required in connected and autonomous vehicles, over existing cables and connectors.

MIPI Alliance's selection of Valens' technology followed an in-depth evaluation process, including testing and analysis of several proposed solutions from member companies. Valens' solution was determined best-suited to address the need for high-speed, in-vehicle video links, and to support the range of bandwidth defined by the A-PHY standard. Two main profiles were outlined for the standard - Profile 1 to support lower speeds, and Profile 2 to support all speeds from 2Gbps up to 48Gbps and above (e.g., 100 Gbps). Profile 2 will be based on a Valens' PHY-level Retransmission Scheme (RTS) with Narrowband Interference Cancellation (NBIC), as published by the MIPI Alliance.

The final specification is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. MIPI A-PHY will be the first high-speed asymmetric standard in the market.

"As the market for connected and autonomous car grows, the need for more devices – cameras, displays, sensors – will exponentially increase, with expectations of 20+ chipsets in a mid-range car," said Ian Riches, VP, Global Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics. "The incorporation of Valens' technology in the MIPI automotive standard represents a significant opportunity for the company."

"This is a vote of confidence in Valens and our technology as we continue to pave the way towards connected and autonomous vehicles," said Dror Jerushalmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Valens. "As one of the leading standards organizations in the world, the MIPI Alliance provides the necessary building blocks for the future of connected and autonomous driving. Valens is proud to take the technological lead in this project, which will further strengthen and deepen our partnerships with OEMs and Tier-1s. Valens values the importance of developing automotive industry standards, guaranteeing the most resilient systems for the ultimate safety of the connected and autonomous vehicles, and we look forward to working with the MIPI Alliance to bring the A-PHY standard to reality."

