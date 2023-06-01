MIPS Bicycle Helmets Market size is set to grow by USD 124.19 million from 2022 to 2027, Advantages of MIPS bicycle helmets boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global MIPS bicycle helmet market size is estimated to grow by USD 124.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72%, during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. As a result of factors such as increasing demand for power-assisted bicycles, an increasing number of cycling sporting events, and increasing demand for commuter bicycles, the regional market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, these bikes are a portable, lightweight alternative to scooters and electric vehicles. Hence, such rising demand for bicycles will lead to the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MIPS Bicycle Helmets Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

MIPS Bicycle Helmets Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (commuter and recreation and sport games), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the commuter and recreation segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Cycling is very popular in countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands and thus, the high popularity of cycling in such countries, coupled with increasing demand for commuter bikes, drives the growth of the segment. Moreover, MIPS bicycle helmets are used by commuters who travel to different locations by bicycle. The adoption of MIPS bike helmets in North American and European countries can be attributed to the increasing acceptance of bicycles for commuting.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

MIPS Bicycle Helmets Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The advantages of MIPS bicycle helmets notably drive the MIPS bicycle helmet market growth. The MIPS technology reduces the severity of brain injury by reducing stress on brain tissue. It uses a slip-plane system that works inside the helmet, which is designed to rotate within the helmet, potentially slowing or reducing the amount of energy transferred to and from your head.

An accident can put great stress on brain tissue, which leads to various types of brain injuries. This is leading to many vendors opting for MIPS technology in their bicycle helmets. Hence, the benefits of MIPS bicycle helmets, such as high protection against injuries coupled with the various product offerings of vendors, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing demand for bicycle commuting is an emerging trend influencing the MIPS bicycle helmet market growth. The proliferation of internet-enabled mobile devices in various countries drives a steady shift to online retail platforms as the preferred purchasing channel.

Moreover, steady transactions, for instance, specialty stores, continue to be the main sales channel for MIPS bicycle helmets, but consumers are gradually moving to online purchasing platforms. Hence, such advantages increase the demand for MIPS bicycle helmets and drive the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit products of bicycle helmets is a challenge impeding the MIPS bicycle helmet market growth. Counterfeits are popular because they are cheap, and their availability adversely affects a vendor's sales and pricing strategy. This is because these products dilute the vendor's market share and damage its reputation.

Furthermore, advertising and promotional campaigns help vendors retain and attract customers and ensure brand loyalty. But such promotional activities add additional costs to providers and reduce profit margins. Hence, the availability of counterfeit goods has a negative impact on the mass sales of vendors operating in the market. This impedes the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this MIPS Bicycle Helmets Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the MIPS bicycle helmets market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the MIPS bicycle helmets market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the MIPS bicycle helmets market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of MIPS bicycle helmets market vendors

Related Reports:

The automotive smart helmet market size is expected to increase to USD 72.71 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive smart helmet market segmentation by type (full helmet and half helmet) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased use of electronic components in the automotive industry and its applications is notably driving the automotive smart helmet market growth.

Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the motorcycle-connected helmet market size is predicted to reach 1238.93 thousand units from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.73%. This report further entails motorcycle-connected helmet market segmentation by application (Freestanding and embedded) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising number of motorcycle accidents driving the adoption of the advanced connected helmet is notably driving the motorcycle-connected helmet market growth.

MIPS Bicycle Helmets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 124.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG, Active Brands AS, Bern, Cycling Sports Group LLC, Demon Electric, Giant Bicycle India, Hostettler AG, Limar Srl, MAVIC Group, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., MET SPA, MIPS AB, One Industries, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, POC Sweden AB, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc., Lumen Labs Inc., and Frasers Group plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

