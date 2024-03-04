MiQ announces participation at CERAWeek 2024

LONDON , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ has today announced that its CEO Georges Tijbosch will participate at CERAWeek 2024.

CERAWeek is one of the world's biggest events for the energy and utilities industries. It brings together global leaders to discuss and advance new ideas, insights, and solutions to the challenges facing the future of energy, the environment, and climate. The event is being held in Houston, Texas from Monday 18 March to Friday 22 March.

Tijbosch is speaking on the 'Certified Natural Gas: An incentive for decarbonizing oil and gas?' panel, on Tuesday 19 March at 14:30 (GMT). Tijbosch will be joined by EQT Corporation's William Jordan, and S&P Global's Heather Jones.

About MiQ

MiQ is an independent not-for-profit established to facilitate a rapid reduction in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. MiQ is the fastest growing and globally recognized methane emissions certification standard. Certification allows global society to credibly differentiate gas based on its methane emissions performance, providing a market mechanism that incentivizes methane reduction. MiQ's vision is to create a market where certified natural gas can be traded like other historical commodities, ultimately creating incentives to drive down methane emissions across the board.

About CERAWeek

CERAWeek brings together global leaders to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment, and climate. CERAWeek is widely considered to be the most prestigious annual gathering of CEOs and Ministers from global energy and utilities, as well as automotive, manufacturing, policy and financial communities, along with a growing presence of tech.

