MiQ Provides Updated Guidance on Satellite Data to Help Producers Credibly Verify Emissions

The inclusion of satellite monitoring in MiQ's Equivalency Table allows operators to leverage the latest innovations in methane emissions detection

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ, the global leader in emissions certification, has enhanced its monitoring Equivalency Table, offering streamlined options for oil and gas producers to leverage a range of technologies, including satellites, for the credible verification of methane emissions from their assets.

The MiQ Equivalency Table takes these different advanced LDAR technologies such as aircraft, continuous monitoring and satellites, and compares them to MiQ's standard tiers for monitoring technology. This means that regardless of which technology oil and gas producers use, the MiQ Equivalency Table helps to determine how their monitoring efforts measure up against MiQ's predefined standards.

"The updated MiQ Equivalency Table offers first-of-its-kind guidance for oil and gas producers on using methane detection data from satellites as part of their emissions management plans," said Georges Tijbosch, CEO of MiQ. "These updates allow producers to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their emissions reduction efforts while meeting international standards and certification requirements. The guidance also clarifies how satellite data can be credibly used, making the Equivalency Table a vital tool for the industry in effectively managing and reducing emissions."

The latest models in the Equivalency Table now demonstrate how producers can integrate high-quality satellite data into their emissions certification process. This advancement is made possible by the recent launch of satellites like the Carbon Mapper Coalition's Tanager-1, EDF's MethaneSAT, and GHGSat's existing constellation, all designed to detect methane emissions. These equivalency models have also been adopted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The MiQ Equivalency Table is the only tool that fully integrates satellite technology into an operator's emissions monitoring strategy.

"Satellite monitoring methods enable producers to minimize high-emission point sources, particularly methane 'super-emitting' infrastructure. We are pleased to see MiQ integrating more technologies that can track these emissions events into their certification," said Riley Duren, CEO of Carbon Mapper. "We're entering a critically important time for methane monitoring through the growing ecosystem of remote sensing tools, including the launch of Tanager-1. Transparent data and actionable insights will empower the industry, and other decision makers, to act swiftly on emissions."

Satellite methane monitoring methods are particularly promising because of their ability to scan the entire globe cost-effectively and at very high frequency, potentially multiple times per week. Logistical issues surrounding deployment in sensitive areas are also negated. Coupled with monitoring methods that are more sensitive to smaller emission sources, satellites help operators manage emissions risk from their sites in real time. This more sophisticated risk management approach helps consumers of oil and gas-derived products and other stakeholders know what the emissions levels of these products are throughout the value chain.

MiQ currently independently certifies 20% of natural gas produced in the US, providing the data and transparency needed to reduce methane emissions.

About MiQ

MiQ is a global leader in methane emissions measurement and certification. Our mission is to facilitate a rapid reduction in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by providing a credible and transparent certification system that incentivizes improvements and ensures accountability.

See here for more information about the MiQ Equivalency Table: https://miq.org/document/miq-equivalency-table/

About Carbon Mapper

Carbon Mapper is a nonprofit based in Pasadena, CA with the mission to drive greenhouse gas emissions reductions by making methane and carbon dioxide data accessible and actionable. Carbon Mapper is focused on filling gaps in the emerging ecosystem of methane and CO2 monitoring systems by delivering data at facility scale that is precise, timely, and accessible to empower science-based decision making and action. The organization leads a public-private partnership including Planet Labs, PBC, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Air Resources Board, RMI, and Arizona State University among others focused on developing and deploying a constellation of satellites capable of detecting, quantifying, and verifying methane emissions worldwide. Data from these satellites will offer the next major step in scaling up the thousands of methane plumes and CO2 plumes already publicly available on the Carbon Mapper data portal.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365323/MiQ_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MiQ