MiQ statement on European Commission's proposals for implementation of the EU methane regulation

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "MiQ welcomes the European Commission's proposal to recognise robust certification schemes as practical implementation of the EU methane regulation, aiming to reduce emissions while safeguarding energy security. Bringing methane emissions clearly into the conversation and the regulatory framework is an important step forward."

"The proposal on certification schemes reflects the approach put forward by six leading industry associations in October, and a recent paper by a group of the three leading NGOs."

"Independent, third party-verified certification schemes can play an important role in reducing methane emissions across the natural gas supply chain, as highlighted in a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) report. In the United States, MiQ is already independently certifying nearly 25% of production – much more than Europe imports."

"As EU energy ministers discuss these proposals, clear guidance to industry and national authorities will be essential. Certification schemes offer a practical and readily implementable compliance solution for EU importers of natural gas and crude oil, without the need to reopen the EU methane regulation. MiQ is in advanced stages of piloting the use of its scheme for compliance purposes and looks forward to working with industry and authorities as these rules move towards implementation."

Georges Tijbosch, MiQ CEO

About MiQ

MiQ is a global leader in methane emissions certification. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to lower emissions gas by providing a credible and transparent certification system that drives regulatory compliance, incentivizes continuous improvement, and ensures methane accountability in the oil and gas sector throughout the entire supply chain.

