Miquel Sousa Confeçcoes S.A. Increases Productivity by 30% with Gerber Technology's Integrated Design to Production Digital Solutions

Miguel Sousa specializes in fashion items manufactured from a variety of jersey fabrics and other types of knitwear and has been investing in premium technology with Gerber for over 19 years.

Sousa's digitalization employs Gerber's full suite of products from design through production. With the recent addition of Gerber's cut ticket option, they now have a complete digitally integrated solution managing data from AccuMark® pattern design and AccuNest™ optimized markers to material spreading right through to automated cutting. It has increased productivity by 30 percent, reduced the demand for overtime by 90 percent and increased performance by 50 percent.

"We have been delighted to work with Miguel Sousa to help them achieve amazing results," said Scott Schinlever, president & chief operating officer, Automation Solutions at Gerber Technology. "Their results are confirmation that integrating data throughout the workflow and embracing Industry 4.0 practices can further enhance productivity and efficiency ensuring companies stay agile."

Miquel Sousa's implementation of Gerber's cut ticket option was completed in 2-3 days, including fully training all the operators involved.

This fully-integrated digital solution happens as follows:

Cut plans are developed in AccuMark

Marker making and optimizing occurs via AccuNest

AccuMark generates a printed cut ticket with barcode per order

Spread details are retrieved by scanning the cut ticket barcode

Gerber's Label ID applies piece and cut ticket label to the spread — or to different layers within the multi-color spread

Gerber Paragon® cutter software provides easy access, right at the screen, to all relevant job details and metrics

"Higher productivity, top-notch cutting quality, better quality assurance — we are now in a position to respond to our customers much faster and smarter," stated Sousa. "We appreciate the partnership with Gerber and is continually helping us to improve our business and our bottom line."

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

