miR Scientific Hires Big-Pharma Executive Erik Johnson as New Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- miR Scientific, LLC announces the appointment of Erik Johnson, a seasoned leader in pharma and oncology, as Chief Operating Officer. This appointment advances a key part of the Company's expansion in preparation for the global commercialization of its first product, the miR Sentinel® Prostate Cancer Test - an award-winning, non-invasive, and standalone urine-based liquid biopsy test intended for the detection, classification, and monitoring of prostate cancer. Mr. Johnson joins miR Scientific from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), where he was instrumental in leading the global commercial scale-up of two groundbreaking immuno-oncology programs. Erik will work closely with Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Sam Salman to lead the Company's global operations, logistics, and enterprise resources for the planned high-volume production necessary for miR Scientific to deliver on its mission to transform cancer management worldwide.

Mr. Johnson has held several important positions at BMS, which include senior roles in strategy, planning, operations and sales. As Head of Worldwide Commercial, Immuno-Oncology Melanoma & Genitourinary (GU), he was the worldwide lead for Opdivo® and Yervoy® in those tumors, while also handling pipeline assets for Melanoma and GU indications, totaling over $5B in annual revenue. Throughout his tenure with BMS, Erik launched products for seven new indications, each of which exceeded company expectations. As the brand lead for SPRYCEL®, he drove and executed a strategy that delivered double-digit year-over-year growth, leading the brand to all-time highs in sales and market share.

"Erik's track-record as a leader in oncology and in positively impacting patient outcomes complements his decades of proven commitment to principled, integrity-based strategic leadership," said Sam Salman. "We define the successful transformation of disease management as achieving multistakeholder validation and equitable global accessibility to our innovative product pipeline. As such, we sought proven leadership in the big-pharma domain well accustomed to rapidly achieving and sustaining global scale, which we can combine with our current capabilities in diagnostics and impact." miR Scientific's focus on impact includes measuring its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics and mapping its contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Joining miR Scientific's leadership team with the broad mandate to achieve the operational excellence required to deliver on our commitment to innovation and global market leadership in disease management, represents an extraordinary opportunity for making a measurable impact for patients throughout the world," said Erik Johnson. "I look forward to working with our colleagues in the United States, Israel, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as with our three co-founders, including Rob Tenniswood, my predecessor who ably led operations since miR Scientific's founding, and with Martin Tenniswood Ph.D., our Chief Scientist."

The Company is also pleased to announce that Rob Tenniswood, miR Scientific's co-founder and first COO, will be promoted to the role of Executive Vice-Chairman, and will continue to report to and work closely with Chairman & CEO, Sam Salman.

About miR Scientific:

miR Scientific, LLC is a healthcare company committed to transforming global cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization, and monitoring of disease. The Company has developed the miR Disease Management Platform®, a proprietary, non-invasive platform for the effective management of targeted diseases, initially focused on urological cancers. The platform is powered by the miR Sentinel® Prostate Cancer Test, a liquid biopsy urine test that can accurately detect, classify, and monitor prostate cancer based on the interrogation of small-non-coding RNAs extracted from urinary exosomes. miR Scientific is developing interoperable products and services necessary to revolutionize the standards of care supporting urologic oncology, including for prostate, bladder, and other urothelial cancers. Such new standards are urgently needed given the prevalence of these cancers and their debilitating burden globally. miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS LLC, headquartered in New York City with operating subsidiaries in Israel, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

