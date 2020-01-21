miR Scientific® Introduces New Paradigm for Precision Medicine at PMWC 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- miR Scientific LLC , a precision bioscience company focused on comprehensive disease detection and management, announced that CEO and Co-Founder Sam Salman will give a presentation on the company's approach to creating a new precision medicine paradigm with the Sentinel Disease Management Platform™ at the Precision Medicine World Conference­ (PMWC 2020) in Santa Clara, California on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The Platform provides a foundation for the use of highly optimized applications and tools that can provide patients and health care providers with an unprecedented level of information, potentially allowing for more accurate, precise and effective treatment of these cancers. As part of the Platform, the tools can be used independently to manage a specific stage of disease such as surveillance, or in combination to create an integrated pathway incorporating multiple disease stages.

Mr. Salman's presentation is part of the Liquid Biopsy Showcase where he will provide additional details about the miR Scientific Disease Management Platform™, demonstrating its potential to detect, score and monitor urologic cancers along the continuum of care and help optimize the deployment of healthcare resources worldwide.

The Platform features proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine tests that not only detect urological cancers with high accuracy, but also provide information on their severity, aggressiveness and progression. This includes the miR Scientific Sentinel PCa Test™ for prostate cancer and similar liquid biopsy tests for bladder cancer—the miR Scientific Sentinel BCa Test™ for detecting bladder cancer, and the miR Scientific Sentinel BCR Test™ for identifying recurrent bladder cancer. Additional capabilities of the miR Scientific Disease Management Platform™ will be announced in early 2020.

About miR Scientific

miR Scientific LLC (www.mirscientific.com) is a precision bioscience company that has developed the miR Scientific Disease Management Platform™, a set of proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine tests that not only detect urological cancers with high accuracy, but also provide information on their severity and aggressiveness, potentially allowing for more accurate, precise and effective treatment of these cancers thereby optimizing the outcome of life-changing interventions and impacting the standard of care. We aim to improve day-to-day care for patients and positively impact the cost of healthcare for payors, employers and other stakeholders worldwide.

miR Scientific® is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS LLC, headquartered in New York with operating subsidiaries in Canada and Israel.

