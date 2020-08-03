miR Scientific Named a Finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards - Life Sciences Edition 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- miR Scientific LLC, a precision biosciences company committed to transforming cancer management announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020, a peer-reviewed awards program from the publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. miR Scientific was recognized as a Finalist in the category of Medical Device Innovation for its revolutionary liquid biopsy urine test that can accurately detect and grade prostate cancer non-invasively.

The competition highlights companies that demonstrate innovative life sciences solutions, technologies, and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact.

The miR Sentinel Prostate Test solves an acute real-world problem involving the disease management of prostate cancer, a screened disease that represents the highest number of new cancer cases diagnosed annually and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men in the US.

The current standard of care for the diagnosis of prostate cancer relies on inaccurate PSA blood tests to trigger very invasive, high risk and costly core needle biopsies, which for the most part are unnecessary. Current standards are utilized by less than half of the age-eligible male population in the US, further compounding health inequity and the opportunity to identify dangerous cancers earlier to allow for better outcomes.

The innovative Sentinel Prostate Test developed by miR Scientific is non-invasive and can, with over 90% accuracy, detect prostate cancer as well as classify the risk category of malignancies based on a single urine specimen and without the need for invasive biopsies.

The awards program's applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including Astellas, Accenture, AstraZeneca, Angiocrine Bioscience, Biotech Research Group, NIHR Clinical Research Network, Medidata Solutions and PPD. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. A full list of judges can be found at https://fiercelifesciencesawards.secure-platform.com/a/page/judges

Winners will be announced in the 2020 Innovation Report set to publish by Fierce Life Sciences on September 14, 2020.

"We are honored by the decision of the award committee to select miR Scientific as a Finalist for the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020" said Sam Salman, Chairman and CEO of miR Scientific. "Our miR Sentinel Prostate Test powers a comprehensive disease management platform that is accurate, non-invasive, standalone and scalable. As a result, our platform provides clear and actionable answers to the most pressing questions that are on every patient and provider's mind: Is cancer present and if so, how severe is it and what is next. Our technology can achieve quick and accurate answers to all of these questions from a single urine specimen, which should empower far broader engagement with all eligible men, including tens of millions of men who are not currently receiving the potentially life-saving benefits of early detection. Aided by our proactive engagement with the urology and oncology communities, we have developed a game-changing technology that we are confident will forever change the standard of care for urological cancers." Mr. Salman added that "miR Scientific is an impact minded organization and we believe this technology is poised to improve the lives of millions of men worldwide. Awareness and recognition are the first steps in the long road to broad adoption of innovative technologies, so we are thankful to the award committee for naming us a finalist for the prestigious Fierce Innovation Award - Life Sciences Edition 2020."

The miR Sentinel Test is expected to be commercially available in the United States later this year and in select markets in Europe and Asia beginning in 2021.

About miR Scientific: miR Scientific, LLC is a precision bioscience company that is committed to transforming cancer management globally. The Company has developed a proprietary, non-invasive platform for the effective disease management of urological cancers. The platform is powered by the miR Sentinel Prostate test, a liquid biopsy urine test that can accurately detect, classify, and monitor prostate cancer based on the interrogation of small-non-coding RNAs extracted from urinary exosomes. miR Scientific is the only company with the interoperable products and services necessary to revolutionize the standards of care supporting urologic oncology. Such new standards are much needed given the debilitating prevalence and disease burden of prostate and bladder cancers globally.

SOURCE miR Scientific, LLC