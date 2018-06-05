miR Scientific to Present Novel Array Technologies for Diagnosis and Prognosis of Urogenital Cancers at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

The abstract (Abstract 12070) titled "Novel Platform for Bladder Cancer Detection Using Expression Analysis of Small Non-Coding RNAs" includes a poster presentation on the implementation of the miR-BCPx™ as a non-invasive liquid biopsy surveillance screen for bladder cancer patients. The miR-BCPx™ is an alternative to cystoscopy with results yielding 100% sensitivity and 96% specificity. This abstract was submitted by miR Scientific on behalf of its collaborators at Albany Medical College and Downstate Medical Center in New York.

The abstract titled "Validation of a New Diagnostic Platform for Prostate Cancer Using Expression Profiling of Small Non-Coding RNAs" (Abstract e24151) submitted by miR Scientific on behalf of its collaborators at Albany Medical College and Downstate Medical Center in New York, describes a non-invasive liquid biopsy screening test that interrogates the sncRNA profiles isolated from urinary exosomes that, in combination with the Company's proprietary and novel statistical prediction algorithm, accurately classifies future patients into those who have prostate cancer versus those who do not. The Company's clinical studies validated the results at 99% sensitivity and 95% specificity. The study was conducted through the implementation of miR-PDx™ as an initial screen for prostate cancer that was utilized in place of the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening.

"We are extremely excited to present, for the first time, our breakthrough, scalable technology platform that combines molecular biology with statistically rigorous classification of data for precision clinical decision-making. The results demonstrate highly accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions for urogenital cancers including bladder and prostate cancers," said Sam Salman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of miR Scientific. "Our powerful platform technology can have a profound impact on reducing deaths and adverse side effects such as additional medical procedures, impairment to quality-of-life and cost-of-care for bladder and prostate cancer patients. We believe this is novel and unprecedented precision technology that is not limited to urogenital cancers and we look forward to sharing additional milestones with the medical and scientific communities as we advance our technology into the market."

"The acceptance of our abstracts and poster is acknowledgment that our collective body of work, which includes three clinical studies accumulating specimens from approximately 5,000 patients (of which a subset of 414 patients are represented for our ASCO abstracts), validates our innovative platform to yield best outcomes for bladder and prostate cancer patients by reducing deaths due to false and/or missed diagnoses," commented Dr. Martin Tenniswood, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of miR Scientific. "The data presented is encouraging as we continue to expand upon our platform to deliver the most scalable, cost-effective diagnostic, prognostic and monitoring solutions possible."

Novel Platform for Monitoring Bladder Cancer Recurrence Using Expression Analysis of Small Non-Coding RNAs. (Abstract 12070)

Presenter: Martin Tenniswood, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, miR Scientific, LLC, Rensselaer, NY

Date & Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. CT (2:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. ET)

Location: Poster Area Hall A, Poster Board 183

A subsidiary of NRS Health and Wellness, LLC, miR Scientific is a precision molecular bioscience company that creates and delivers scalable breakthrough technologies for the provision of accessible diagnostic, prognostic, monitoring and companion products and services for large at-risk cancer populations. miR's pipeline of products includes the Prostate Cancer Sentinel Assay Test™, a urine-based liquid biopsy test with unprecedented accuracy that has the potential to save thousands of men from suffering possible severe side effects of unnecessary prostate cancer treatments. The Company was founded in 2014 as a commercial spin-out from the State of New York University at Albany's Cancer Research Center and currently has operations in Rensselaer, New York City, Israel and Canada. For more information, visit www.mirscientific.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the clinical development and prospects for commercialization of the Company's product candidates, the impact and potential of the Company's technology, and the expansion of the Company's platform. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including delays or complications in clinical trials and attainment of regulatory approvals. The events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and the Company's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release.

