miR Scientific to Present the Prostate Cancer Application of its Liquid Biopsy Disease Management Platform at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 13th,2021 and will begin at 3:10pm EDT. A live webcast for conference participants will be available here.

About miR Scientific

miR Scientific, LLC, is a healthcare company whose purpose is to transform global cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization and monitoring of disease. Our team developed the miR Scientific Disease Management Platform®, which is comprised of proprietary, non-invasive and highly accurate liquid biopsy urine tests for the detection, classification and monitoring of urological cancers. The Platform is being utilized to commercialize its award-winning miR Sentinel™ Prostate Test. miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS LLC, headquartered in New York City with operating subsidiaries in Israel, Canada and Puerto Rico.

