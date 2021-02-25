miR Scientific to Present the Prostate Cancer Application of its Liquid Biopsy miR Disease Management Platform® at the 12th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day (PCAD) at the Massachusetts State House

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- miR Scientific, LLC, a healthcare company whose purpose is to transform global cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization and monitoring of disease, announced today that its Chairman & CEO, Sam Salman, will be virtually presenting at the 12th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day at the Massachusetts State House on February 25, 2021. The event is being hosted by the AdMeTech Foundation.

Mr. Salman will introduce miR Scientific's proprietary, highly accurate, award winning sncRNA interrogation platform, highlight its recent FDA breakthrough designation and present miR's commercial launch plans for its non-invasive liquid biopsy urine test. Mr. Salman will also introduce the company's product pipeline and global growth initiatives, including a pioneering cooperation agreement to evaluate impact and deployment of the miR Sentinel™ Prostate Cancer Test in Puerto Rico.

"It is an honor to share miR Scientific's mission and technology at the 12th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day event at the Massachusetts State House," said Sam Salman, miR Scientific's Chairman & CEO. "I will highlight our pioneering cooperation agreement with Puerto Rico along with the need to focus on high-risk and minority patients in need of quick treatment. Our prostate cancer test is a standalone, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine test that can, from a single urine specimen, accurately detect molecular evidence of prostate cancer and then classify the severity, or the risk grade, of the malignancy."

The Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day (PCAD) at the Massachusetts State House was established in September 2009 by the AdMeTech Foundation, a non-profit organization. This event resulted in the rapidly growing recognition of prostate cancer as a public health priority and support for increased research funding for the advancement of early diagnosis and treatment among key legislators in the Massachusetts General Court and US Congress. The mission of PCAD is to create a Massachusetts model of national leadership in prostate cancer research, education and awareness so that men and their doctors will be empowered to make informed and shared decisions on patient care options, including screening, diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Faina Shtern, President and CEO of AdMeTech Foundation, the non-profit organization hosting the event added:" On behalf of the AdMeTech Foundation, I welcome groundbreaking innovations in non-invasive liquid biopsy that will be presented at our 12th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day. I am particularly pleased that miR Scientific utilizes these cutting-edge advances in patient care and research to address health disparities."

About miR Scientific

miR Scientific, LLC is a healthcare company whose purpose is to transform global cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization, and monitoring of disease. The Company has developed miR Disease Management Platform®, a proprietary, non-invasive platform for the effective management of urological cancers. The platform is powered by the miR Sentinel™ Prostate Test, a liquid biopsy urine test that can accurately detect, classify, and monitor prostate cancer based on the interrogation of small-non-coding RNAs extracted from urinary exosomes. miR Scientific has pioneered the interoperable products and services necessary to revolutionize the standards of care supporting urologic oncology, including for prostate, bladder and other urothelial cancers. Such new standards are much needed given the debilitating prevalence and disease burden of such cancers globally. miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS LLC, headquartered in New York City with operating subsidiaries in Israel, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

About the Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day

The Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day (PCAD) at the Massachusetts State House was established by the AdMeTech Foundation in September 2009. This event has created a historic precedent in 2011, when the Massachusetts General Court recognized prostate cancer as a public health priority, leading health disparity and central issue in men's health. As a direct result of this recognition, a state program was established since 2013 to integrate research, medical education and public awareness - with the mission to bring the cutting-edge advances in patient care from the leading hospitals to the most vulnerable and underserved communities. For more information, please visit here.

About AdMeTech Foundation

AdMeTech Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing global leadership in transforming early detection and treatment of life-threatening diseases. The Manogram® Project reflects AdMeTech Foundation's priority focus on ending the prostate cancer crisis. To achieve this goal, the Manogram® Project provides international leadership in prostate cancer research, medical education public awareness and advocacy to expedite groundbreaking advances in prostate cancer care and their transfer to patients. For more information, please visit here.

