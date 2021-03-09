MIRA BEAUTY Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIRA BEAUTY has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

Powered by a proprietary technology that intelligently curates top-rated skincare and makeup products from every corner of the web, MIRA BEAUTY has developed the world's first universal store and collaborative library for beauty, including unique categories and assortments that appeal to its audience tastes, needs, price points, and values. These include the industry's largest collection of female-founded and Black-founded brands, as well as the largest assortments of vegan, recyclable, and K-Beauty products.

"At MIRA BEAUTY, our belief is that beauty should be a celebration of personal discovery and exploration. We created MIRA to improve the relevance of cosmetic product search results and recommendations, ultimately empowering consumers to find the right beauty solutions more quickly, easily, and inclusively than ever before," said Jay Hack, co-founder and CEO of MIRA BEAUTY. "Beauty consumers increasingly require a more authentic and frictionless beauty buying process that today's specialty retailers, direct-to-consumer stores and marketplaces are ill-equipped to deliver. We are honored to receive this award and recognition from Fast Company as we work to build a more seamless beauty buying experience that empowers both brands and consumers alike."

In addition to MIRA's extensive catalogue of skincare and cosmetic products, the brand recently launched an intelligent sampling program through which deluxe sample sets are distributed to MIRA guests. By intelligently distributing samples to targeted consumers with MIRA, brand partners receive unprecedented levels of data-driven insights, thus building their CRM in addition to eliminating frustrating trial-and-error that beauty buyers have historically encountered.

"At MIRA BEAUTY, we envision a future in which beauty marketing is both efficient and transparent," said Brandon Garcia, co-founder and COO of MIRA BEAUTY. "We provide the industry's most comprehensive insights for every sampling campaign, including custom Facebook audiences for efficient retargeting purposes, anonymized user behavioral insights, browsing patterns, shopping carts, CRM data and more. In depth consumer insights for our brand partners, while protecting consumer privacy."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT MIRA BEAUTY MIRA BEAUTY is a universal store and collaborative library for makeup and skincare — made up of over 100,000 products — which translates over 10 million product pages, reviews, and videos into one clear, simple, and personalized shopping experience.

