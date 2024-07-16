Mira Closes $9M Seed Round Led by BITKRAFT Ventures & Framework Ventures

The decentralized AI infrastructure platform will leverage funds to universalize access to cutting-edge AI

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira, a decentralized infrastructure platform to expand access to advanced AI, today announced the closing of a $9M seed round led by BITKRAFT Ventures and Framework Ventures, a major crypto-native venture capital firm best known for its early entrance in the DeFi space. The round also saw participation from Accel, Crucible, Folius Ventures, Mechanism Capital, SALT Fund, and notable angel investors.

Founded and operated by a team with experience at some of the largest tech companies including, Accel, Amazon AI, BCG, Uber, Stader, and more, Mira offers a user-friendly suite of SDKs that provides a solution for navigating the complexity of AI infrastructure today. The seed round is the latest step in the company's continued growth and helps lay the foundation for future initiatives from the company. Mira plans to utilize the funds to expand its headcount globally and support the development of the Mira network and its first set of ecosystem applications including Klok, an AI copilot for crypto.

"Mira is set to offer hundreds of actionable AI workflows that save developers time and effort in creating and maintaining complex AI products. Mira also allows AI contributors to maintain sovereign ownership of their models, data, and their use while being able to monetize these resources via our marketplace," said Karan Sirdesai, Co-Founder of Mira. "Crypto incentives play a key role in aligning our community to consistently maintain, evaluate, and advance our ecosystem, fueling its growth and capabilities. As Mira expands, it will unlock access to a whole new area of AI development and use cases which are primed to advance the technology sector."

As an API marketplace, Mira allows developers and creators to consume open-source AI resources through easy-to-use AI SDKs. Through the combination of models, data, and compute, developers and creators can publish Mira Flows, a new AI primitive, for users to utilize for a usage-based fee. This fee is permissionlessly attributed and re-distributed to Flow creators and resource contributors through the Mira blockchain. Mira's community zeros in to find and implement high-signal AI improvements, handling updates, and maintenance for global customers across domains such as software, gaming, media, etc., enabling them to experiment with building AI products at scale. A dozen teams are leveraging Flows to integrate open-source AI capabilities into applications, with many set to launch in the coming months.

"With the AI sector's continued growth, the industry faces a considerable risk of monopolization by major tech corporations, who have a significant advantage over open-source communities because of their abundant resources," said Framework Ventures Partner Roy Learner. "We think Mira can tackle this challenge by helping open-source developers monetize their work, ensuring compensation for their contributions, and reducing the loss of talent from the open-source community."

"As a leading gaming fund, we've had a unique view of our portfolio companies leveraging AI models in building world class consumer products," said Justin Swart, Principal at BITKRAFT Ventures. "Whether it's hacking together open-source models or crafting bespoke tools, many developers want standardized workflows without surrendering their data to entrenched AI model providers. Mira is creating this infrastructure - enabling all developers to effortlessly build and sustain sophisticated AI products while incentivizing the open-source contributors who maintain them. This is why we're excited to back this exceptional team.."

About Mira

Mira is poised to transform how AI is developed, utilized, and maintained through its vision to democratize and simplify AI access, setting a new standard for AI as a service. Mira makes it easy for anyone in Web2 or Web3 to integrate AI technology into compatible platforms by minimizing complexities and incentivizing active developer participation through rewards. As an API marketplace, Mira allows developers and creators to consume open-source AI resources through easy-to-use AI SDKs. Mira leverages blockchain technology to secure the underlying data for the AI models, to ensure that all resources are properly allocated, and to enable developers to create Web2 and Web3-compatible resources. Mira was founded and brought to life by a team of AI and MLops developers with experience at some of the largest tech companies including Accel, Amazon, BCG, Google, Stader, and more. Mira is also backed by notable VC firms, such as BITKRAFT Ventures, Framework Ventures, and Accel.

About BITKRAFT Ventures

BITKRAFT Ventures is a leading global investment platform focused on Gaming and interactive media according to research from InvestGame and Drake Star Partners . Founded by industry pioneer Jens Hilgers, BITKRAFT serves a worldwide network that spans many of the industry's forward-thinking startups and founders—including former executives from the likes of Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, Epic Games, Google, and Apple who are working to build and operate the virtual worlds and economies of the future. BITKRAFT operates six venture funds with a total of over $900M in assets under management and has over 100 companies in its global portfolio as of June 2024.

BITKRAFT's experienced international team works closely with entrepreneurs to help create significant value through early candid partnerships, unique domain experience, entrepreneurial history, and a global ecosystem of strategic partners. Find out more about how BITKRAFT and its portfolio companies are seeking to push the boundaries of Synthetic Reality® by visiting https://www.bitkraft.vc/vision .

About Framework

Framework Ventures is a major VC firm in the crypto industry, known for its early investments in several multi-billion dollar protocols across the DeFi and web3 gaming industries. In 2022, the firm raised $400M for its third fund, and has since significantly expanded into additional maturing verticals like web3 gaming, real world assets, and social crypto. To learn more visit: https://framework.ventures/

