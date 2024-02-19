Mira Introduces First Nationwide Sex Hormones Awareness Week to Close the Knowledge Gap About Female Hormones

This annual initiative is set to raise public awareness and contribute to bridging the gap about female hormonal health.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira, a hormonal health company providing integrative care and hormonal testing for women, announced the first nationwide Sex Hormones Awareness Week , set to take place from February 18th to February 24th, 2024. With this initiative, Mira seeks to educate people about their sex hormones so that they can make informed decisions about their health.

Even though society has made tremendous technological and medical advances over the past few decades, in 2023, women are still 20% more likely to be misdiagnosed compared to men. Despite women having a 5-year longer life expectancy than men, they endure an inexcusable 25% more of their lives in poor health. The reason behind such devastating statistics is the underresearch and underfunding of female health issues.

"There is a lack of understanding about women's hormonal health and how it differs from men's. The current sex education system leaves millions of American women in the dark about what's really happening in their own bodies. In Mira's recent study, 90% of Americans reported that sex education failed to provide them with guidance about hormonal imbalances, fertility issues, changes in the menstrual cycle, and perimenopause. Every aspect of women's lives is affected by this knowledge gap, including their mental and physical health, relationships, and careers", – shares Sylvia Kang , co-founder and CEO of Mira.

In light of Sex Hormones Awareness Week, the company released a study on how sex hormones affect mood and well-being . The purpose of the study was to shed light on how hormonal fluctuations impact women's well-being. The three-month-long study involved 150 women testing and tracking their urinary hormones (LH, E3G, and PdG) at home, using Mira Hormone Monitors.

"We're dealing not only with the knowledge gap but also with the data gap. Transforming the collection, regulation, analysis, and sharing of this specific data is key to advancing health outcomes. Mira's AI, trained on 12 million hormone data points, now leverages anonymous hormonal data points of 880,000 menstrual cycles. This enables us to fill in the gaps for women and people with ovaries in healthcare, unraveling the impact of sex hormones on broader health conditions for enhanced study, diagnosis, and understanding."

Key activities planned for the week include a webinar, "Sex Hormones in 15 Minutes," the release of a free digital guide 'Sex Hormones for Beginners,' and an offline event in San Francisco where Sylvia Kang and other femtech innovators will discuss the role of femtech in bridging the knowledge gap about hormones.

Mira has also introduced exclusive merchandise available for purchase on their website. The company has partnered with US-based non-profit organization Society for Women's Health Research , and 30% of profits from sales will be donated to them.

"Historically, women's health and sex differences research has been underfunded, undervalued, and unprioritized, creating a downstream impact on health outcomes for women today. While steps have been taken to course correct, we're facing a knowledge gap when it comes to women's health", – said Kathryn Schubert, President and CEO, Society for Women's Health Research.

"The Society for Women's Health Research works to promote the need to better understand sex differences as well as the fundamental hormonal drivers of women's health. We're excited to see companies advocating for this work and raising attention through initiatives like Mira's inaugural Sex Hormone Awareness Week. We all have a part to play in making women's health mainstream."

For more information about Sex Hormones Awareness Week, visit the link https://www.miracare.com/awareness-week/

About Mira

Mira is a San Francisco-based hormonal health company providing integrative care and hormonal testing for over 92,000 customers. Mira was founded in late 2015 by a group of scientists, engineers, OBGYN doctors, and business execs to solve the problem of the unavailability of advanced home health testing. The company's mission is to develop data-driven hormonal health solutions to help women make confident health decisions during every stage of their lives – from the menstrual stage to menopause.

