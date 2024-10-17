Mira Launches Menopause Transitions Kit to Help Women Prepare for Early Symptoms

Mira, a California-based hormonal health company, launched Mira Hormone Monitor: Menopause Transitions Kit to help women aged 35 and older track their hormones to spot early signs of perimenopause and manage them effectively.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira , a leading provider of hormonal health solutions for women, launched the Menopause Transitions Kit. This AI-based hormone tracking monitor is the most comprehensive device for women to navigate at home how their hormones transition from the late reproductive stage and earliest perimenopause to postmenopause.

Menopause affects around 47 million people annually, with about 47% of women experiencing the first symptoms of perimenopause in their mid-thirties-forties, according to the Mira study .

While women admit menopause dramatically affects their lives, more than half still don't know the symptoms associated with the transition. Thus, over 80% of women do not know or even have a basic understanding of menopause.

Mira's Menopause Transitions Kit is an AI-based at-home hormone monitor that tracks four key reproductive hormones (FSH, E3G, PdG, LH). Additionally, Mira launches a Menopause Transitions mode in its app for Mira Kit users. It will use customer data to define the current reproductive stage, anticipate approaching menopause, and offer insights to follow. Menopause Transitions Kit and Menopause app mode address a significant gap in menopause prediction solutions on the market.

The monitor provides lab-grade accurate hormone monitoring for women at 35-60 to:

Identify and address menopause transition at the early stages

Define the reproductive stage and monitor how it changes over time

If they still ovulate, pinpoint and confirm each ovulation

Manage menopause symptoms and associate it with hormone changes

Evaluate the effectiveness of HRT or alternative therapy on hormones, monitoring it together with a doctor or a coach

Suggest lifestyle adjustments and what should be under control.

Sylvia Kang , CEO of Mira, comments on the launch:

"Unfortunately, menopause remains a deeply stigmatized issue, accompanied by the lack of education for women and helpful tools to prepare. By launching the menopause transition kit, we aim to offer women a solution that informs and empowers them. While many existing solutions only address the problem when it already exists, Mira Hormone Monitor: Menopause Transitions Kit provides an opportunity to enter and go through the whole menopause journey without guessing, address symptoms earlier, and better understand the changes that are such a normal part of aging".

Unlike many competitors, Mira's Menopause Transitions Kit monitors a full spectrum of reproductive hormones (FSH, E3G, PdG, LH), rather than just FSH. Understanding these early symptoms and hormone fluctuations can facilitate informed discussions with healthcare professionals and provide a sense of control over your body during menopause transitions.

Mira's Menopause Transitions Kit is available for pre-order on the company's website for $259.

Mira's mission as a hormonal health company is to revolutionize women's health by empowering women to take control of their data and, in turn, their reproductive health. In the future, Mira aims to become a comprehensive, 360-degree at-home health service provider, offering solutions in hormone health monitoring, early pregnancy tracking, educational courses and community support, stress hormone monitoring, and more.

ABOUT MIRA

Mira is a California-based hormonal health company providing integrative care and hormonal testing for over 120,000 customers. Mira offers solutions to test, boost, and navigate fertility — starting from comprehensive hormone testing and supplements to fertility coaching and online courses.

For more information on Mira, please visit miracare.com.

SOURCE Quanovate Tech Inc, dba Mira