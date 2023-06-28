Mira Murati Earns WTF Innovators Award

News provided by

QuHarrison Terry

28 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, with the WTF Innovators Award for taking on the immense responsibility of commercializing advanced AI models, aligning the tools with human intent, and balancing it with safety and policy initiatives.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Mira Murati", produced by Nimso, to Mira Murati.

Listen to "Mira Murati": https://qt.lnk.to/MiraPr

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. At the forefront of their research are four AI models: GPT for language generation, DALL-E for image generation, Whisper for audio transcription and translation, and Codex for code generation. Users can access the models through ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot or build their own AI applications with the APIs.

"OpenAI is undeniably the figurehead of consumerizing AI and with that comes a lot of responsibility. Mira Murati not only oversees the hundreds of researchers and engineers advancing OpenAI's tools, but also decides how to deploy these systems in a controlled way. The technology that is poised to change everything is directed by Mira Murati, which is why she should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Mira Murati believed in OpenAI's vision for AGI years before the world was on-board, joining the company in 2018. She played an integral role in deploying DALL-E (and later ChatGPT), eventually being promoted to CTO in May 2022.

Fast Company said, "Murati has been at the helm of OpenAI's strategy to test its tools in public. Imagine a room of PhDs with the energy of an enterprise sales force, and you'll have some sense of why OpenAI has been the first to unlock broad public interest in AI."

"Mira has a solid sense of how to get powerful models into users' hands safely. Now, she's tackling the tall task of pushing past novelty status and into true economic efficacy," said QuHarrison Terry.

Prior to OpenAI, Mira worked as the VP of Product & Engineering at Leap Motion, in addition to the Senior Product Manager of Model X at Tesla.

Ryan Cowdrey
505-333-9117
[email protected]com

SOURCE QuHarrison Terry

Also from this source

David Holz Earns WTF Innovators Award

David Dohan Earns WTF Innovators Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.