Mira Named No.1680 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for Record Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira, the at-home, clinically-validated hormone tracker, today announced it has been ranked No.1680 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Mira Named No.1680 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Over the past year, Mira has continued to accelerate its position as a leader in women's hormone health, expanding beyond fertility into a comprehensive hormone monitoring platform. The company launched A Woman's Maze, a national awareness campaign designed to spotlight the often-overlooked challenges women face in navigating hormonal health, while introducing new innovations that broaden access to personalized hormone insights. Through continued product innovation, strategic partnerships, and education-first initiatives, Mira is redefining how women monitor, understand, and advocate for their hormonal health.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone for Mira and a testament to the growing demand for more personalized, data-driven women's healthcare," said Sylvia Kang, CEO and co-founder of Mira. "As we continue to expand our hormone health platform, from fertility and menopause to new innovations, this recognition reinforces our mission to empower women with the tools and knowledge to better understand their bodies. It's especially meaningful as we continue initiatives like A Woman's Maze, which are helping shine a light on the often-overlooked realities of women's health and the need for greater awareness, education, and innovation."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Mira

Mira is an innovative women's health company providing the most advanced at-home hormone testing and tracking technology. By measuring exact numerical hormone concentrations, Mira empowers women with highly accurate, clinically validated technology data to navigate fertility, menopause, and overall hormonal health with confidence. Learn more at shop.miracare.com and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Quanovate Tech Inc, dba Mira