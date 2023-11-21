MIRA Pharmaceuticals Announces Paradigm-Shift in Cognitive Enhancement with MIRA1a

News provided by

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 10:09 ET

– Dr. Adam Kaplin Reveals Pioneering Neuropsychiatric Advancements at the University of Louisville 

BALTIMORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), an innovative pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today revealed groundbreaking insights into the cognitively enhancing effects of MIRA1a in normal mice during a presentation at the University of Louisville's Christine Lee Brown Envirome Institute's Grand Rounds from Dr. Adam Kaplin, MD, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of MIRA Pharmaceuticals and Adjunct Faculty member at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Dr. Kaplin's presentation covered his research on psychotropic drug development, specifically examining the contrasting properties of THC and MIRA1a, a novel, cutting-edge THC analog.

Key Findings from Dr. Kaplin's Presentation:

  1. Overcoming Biphasic Response: While THC exhibited limitations with a biphasic response, being therapeutic at low doses but toxic at high doses, MIRA1a showcased unparalleled stability, even at high doses, without any toxic side effects.
  2. Unprecedented Cognitive Boost: MIRA1a demonstrated a doubling of the performance of normal adult mice in learning and memory tests, showcasing MIRA1a's potential to elevate cognitive abilities beyond normal thresholds.

"The revelation of MIRA1a's dramatic cognitive enhancement potential acutely after even a single dose marks a seismic shift in neuropsychiatric research," said Dr. Kaplin, MD, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of MIRA. "This discovery positions MIRA Pharmaceuticals at the forefront of transformative developments in psychotropic drug innovation."

Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of MIRA, added: "At MIRA Pharmaceuticals, we are committed to seizing industry-defining opportunities. The immense market potential lies ahead as we focus on anxiety and neuropathic pain within the traditional $90+ billion traditional neurological markets1."

Implications and Future Prospects:
Dr. Kaplin's findings propose a revolutionary approach to cognitive impairment treatment, particularly in early dementia. MIRA1a's consistent therapeutic effects, even at high doses, positions it as a promising candidate for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases such as dementia.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to explore the profound implications of this research, solidifying MIRA Pharmaceuticals as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of psychotropic drug development.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRA) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company developing an unscheduled novel synthetic THC analog. This novel compound is currently under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. MIRA1a, if approved by the FDA, could mark a significant advancement in addressing various neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic diseases and disorders. Based on pre-clinical and animal studies conducted by the Company, the Company believes that MIRA1a may enhance the therapeutic potential for treating anxiety, cognitive decline, and neuropathic pain without the side effects of plant-based THC. Furthermore, the Company's studies indicate that MIRA1a may counteract the adverse cognitive effects often seen with THC, thereby potentially unmasking previously unseen positive therapeutic effects, such as cognitive performance enhancement.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)'s scientific review of MIRA1a concluded that MIRA1a would not be considered a controlled substance or listed chemical under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and its governing regulations.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.mirapharmaceuticals.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MIRA," "we," "us," or "our"). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate,' "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will" or "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to develop and obtain regulatory approval for our product candidate, MIRA1a. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of and those of our industry to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC (File No. 333-273024) and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform the statements to actual results or changed expectations except as required by law.

General Note

This press release discusses a product candidate that is in early stage pre-clinical development and has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of this product candidate for the uses for which it is being studied. There is no assurance that the product candidate will proceed through development or will receive FDA approval for marketing.

1 Source: IQVIA Analysis, IQVIA Global Uses of Medicine Report – 2022 and 2023, Mira Analysis

SOURCE MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Oral Ketamine Analog, Ketamir-2

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), an innovative pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced a...

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Shows its Prescription Pill More Palatable and Potent Than Pot

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.