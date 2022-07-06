Mira Winery Offers Chance to Win a "myMIRAcle Napa Wine Country Getaway"

Mira Winery is offering the chance to win a "myMIRAcle Napa Wine Country Getaway" Tweet this

The getaway package includes an intimate, guided Mira Estate Vineyard hike, winery tour and catered luncheon personally hosted by Gustavo; a two-night stay at the luxury Archer Hotel in downtown Napa; a delicious dinner at Bottega Napa Valley in Yountville and a 12-bottle wine luggage suitcase from FlyWithWine. Also included are roundtrip airfare for four and limo service; the approximate value is $5,000. For full details, eligibility requirements and to enter to win please visit https://miranapa.com/press/mira-winery-announces-the-mymiracle-napa-wine-country-getaway/.

About Mira Winery: Miracles happen every day. Mira Winery—a name inspired by the Latin root of "miracle" and Greek for "destiny"—is a warm and welcoming family owned, 16-acre estate in the heart of the Napa Valley, farming vineyards that were first planted to grapes in 1885. Co-Founder/Winemaker Gustavo A. Gonzalez's long-held approach to winemaking is one of intention, precision and artistry. Using only sustainably farmed, 100% Napa Valley fruit, Gustavo allows each wine to reveal itself in its own time as a deliciously magical snapshot of a time and place, meant to be shared now and for years to come. Inspired by the divine proportions of the "Golden Ratio" from building to barrel, this innovative winery offers visitors both a naturally beautiful simplicity and a sense of mysteries yet to be uncovered.

Media Contact: Mia Malm, Malm Communications LLC

[email protected]

(707) 266-1320

SOURCE Mira Winery