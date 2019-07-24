Mirabito Natural Gas Approved By The State Of Florida To Offer Community Association Manager (CAM) CE Course

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirabito Natural Gas, a Florida-based supplier of natural gas to commercial customers, today announced that its "Demystifying Natural Gas" continuing education course for Florida Community Association Managers (CAMs) has been certified by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

"Mirabito is dedicated to providing outstanding service and value to our commercial clients," said Michael Baratz, Mirabito Natural Gas' Division Leader. "We already provide monthly account performance and rate reviews to our customers. Now we are proud to offer this informative and engaging continuing education course to help our property managers optimize their decisions regarding their natural gas supply."

The 2-hour course offers an opportunity to learn about:

What natural gas is (and isn't)

Alternative fuels

Natural gas deregulation

Understand how the gas market works including costs, volatility, and stability

Alternative pricing structures

Understanding the utility bill

"This is a unique opportunity for Community Association Managers to acquire insight into the inner-workings of the Florida commodities market and identify opportunities to improve their bottom line," added Baratz.

Classes are being formed with time and dates to be announced. To schedule a class for your facility, please contact Mirabito Natural Gas at info@mirabitogas.com.

About Mirabito Natural Gas:

Mirabito Natural Gas is based in Fort Lauderdale, and has operated in Florida since the inception of natural gas deregulation in the state. Mirabito Natural Gas is a subsidiary of Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), and locally operated by Angus Partners, LLC.

About Genie Energy Ltd:

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a global energy solutions company. We supply homes and small businesses in the US, Europe and Asia with electricity - including electricity generated from renewable resources - and natural gas. We provide commercial and industrial clients with energy brokerage and consultative services, and through Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, we provide comprehensive commercial solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

