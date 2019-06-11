Mirabito Natural Gas Launches MirabitoClean, A Carbon Offset Program For Natural Gas Customers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirabito Natural Gas, a Florida-based supplier of natural gas to commercial and governmental customers, today announced the launch of MirabitoClean. MirabitoClean is an innovative program enabling Florida-based governmental, commercial, and industrial consumers of natural gas to offset their carbon emissions.

"Because we live and work in Florida, we are able to work directly with our Florida customers to provide natural gas solutions customized for their unique energy needs. Our solutions include an array of price options featuring indexed, fixed, and capped rate programs," said Michael Baratz, Division Leader, Mirabito Natural Gas. "Now, with MirabitoClean, we can also help Florida businesses reduce carbon emissions."

MirabitoClean participants can offset up to 100% of their CO2 emissions from natural gas with carbon offsets from biomass, land-fill gas, and renewable energy sources. These offsets fund clean energy projects in the United States.

"MirabitoClean is a great way for natural gas customers across Florida to enhance their commitment to environmentally sustainable operations," added Baratz. "We are proud to be among the first Florida based suppliers to offer this option."

To learn more about MirabitoClean, visit https://mirabitogas.com/mirabitoclean/.

About Mirabito Natural Gas:

Mirabito Natural Gas is based in Fort Lauderdale, and has operated in Florida since the inception of natural gas deregulation in the state. Mirabito Natural Gas is a subsidiary of Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), and locally operated by Angus Partners, LLC.

About Genie Energy Ltd:

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a global energy solutions company. We supply homes and small businesses in the US, Europe and Asia with electricity - including electricity generated from renewable resources - and natural gas. We provide commercial and industrial clients with energy brokerage and consultative services, and through Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, we provide comprehensive commercial solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

