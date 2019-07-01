Miraca and Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc. Announce Strategic Investment and Distribution Agreement

MEDFORD, Mass. and TOKYO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc. (7SBio), makers of TAP™, the world's first push-button blood collection device, and Miraca Holdings Inc. or Miraca ($MRCHF), the largest commercial clinical laboratory in Japan, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic investment and distribution agreement. Under the terms, Miraca will become a strategic investor in 7SBio, as well as use and distribute TAP products in Japan.

The TAP device is positioned on a patient's upper arm, and with just a 'tap' blood is collected virtually painlessly. The intent is to enable more convenient and less expensive blood collection than traditional methods. TAP is FDA 510(k) cleared and has a CE Mark.

"We are excited to partner with the leading clinical laboratory in Japan in order to enable more patients to use TAP," said Dr. Robert Langer, 7SBio Co-Founder and one of 10 Institute Professors at MIT (MIT's highest honor).

For up-to-date information, go to http://www.7sbio.com or to http://www.miraca.com/.

About Seventh Sense

Seventh Sense Biosystems has designed and developed TAP™, the world's first push-button blood collection device. It makes the process simple, convenient, and virtually painless. $50 billion is spent annually on diagnostics and consumers are demanding more from the healthcare system. The company aims to create a new standard for blood collection that increases patient compliance with testing orders, leading to faster diagnoses and better outcomes. Investors in the company include Flagship Pioneering, Polaris Partners, Newpath Partners, aMoon, LabCorp ($LH), and Novartis ($NVS).

About the Miraca Group

Miraca Holdings, a Japan-based holding company in the healthcare sector listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, consists of three segments: (i) development, manufacture, and commercialization of in vitro diagnostics, (ii) clinical laboratory testing, and (iii) other healthcare related businesses, which are conducted by its subsidiaries and affiliates including Fujirebio Inc,. a leading supplier of in vitro diagnostics in Japan, and SRL, Inc., Japan's largest commercial laboratory.

Media Contact

Catherine Thompson

+1 (617) 547 7246

PR@7sbio.com

SOURCE Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc.

