Miracle-Ear Foundation To Distribute Free Hearing Aids To 100 Holocaust Survivors in Brooklyn, NY

The One-Day Miracle Mission Providing the Gift of Sound™ Will Be Held November 18

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle-Ear Foundation announces their Miracle Mission, which will provide the Gift of Sound™ to 100 Holocaust survivors with free hearing aids and related lifetime services on Monday, November 18 in Brooklyn.

This Miracle Mission is in collaboration with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF), the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI) the Claims Conference (Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany) and other partners providing critical care to Holocaust survivors.

"We are honored to work with these community partners to provide free hearing aids to restore hearing and improve the lives of these Survivors through the gift of sound," said Jenni Hargraves, Executive Director of the Miracle-Ear Foundation. "These hearing aids will be life-changing and allow individuals to better communicate with their families, friends and loved ones."

The event will take place in anticipation of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau where AJCF will be bringing a delegation of Holocaust survivors to Poland for the Remembrance and Commemoration. Many of the Holocaust survivors traveling with AJCF will have received free hearing aids through the Miracle Mission.

"Sadly 80 years after the end of the Holocaust, many of the few remaining Holocaust survivors live in poverty and cannot afford hearing aids. Hearing loss significantly impairs their quality of life, emotional and social wellbeing, "said Jack Simony, director general of the AJCF. "The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is very grateful to partner with The Miracle Ear Foundation to return the gift of hearing to survivors."

The Miracle-Ear Mission will take place on Monday, November 18th from 9- 5 p.m. at The Palace Hall in Brooklyn.

"JCCGC is proud to partner with the AJCF and Miracle-Ear to provide high-quality hearing aids to 100 Holocaust survivor clients, "said Rabbi Wiener with JCCGCI. "Many survivors experience hearing loss, and we are honored to enhance the hearing capabilities of this special population, helping to restore their dignity and improve their quality of life."

The Miracle-Ear Foundation brings the Gift of Sound™ to communities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with limited access to hearing health care. These one-day events provide hearing evaluations and hearing aids to qualified candidates and is made possible by the network of dedicated Miracle-Ear employees and franchisees, donors and volunteers.

Miracle-Ear Foundation

Since its founding in 1990, Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 48,000 hearing aids to more than 25,000 children and adults nationwide who could otherwise not afford them. Through the generous support of Miracle-Ear franchise owners and donors, the Foundation delivers life-changing services, bringing the gift of sound to an increasing number of people in need each year. For more information, visit www.miracle-earfoundation.org.

Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF)

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) is dedicated to using the lessons of the Holocaust to combat hatred and bigotry through education, and to supporting Holocaust survivors and victims of mass atrocities.

Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI)

Founded in 1973, the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI) is a community-based organization with a citywide scope, dedicated to empowering New York's vulnerable communities through a wide array of social services. JCCGCI provides critical support across all segments of the population, including older adult services, vocational and educational programs, crime reduction, mental health, and community revitalization initiatives. With 40 program sites across the city and a dedicated team of nearly 400 social service professionals, JCCGCI assists over 2,500 individuals and families daily. Among its many initiatives, JCCGCI operates one of the largest Holocaust survivor support programs in the world, reaching over 4,000 survivors each year. These essential programs—including homecare, transportation, case management, meals, homebound visitation, and community connection services—help avoid institutionalization and sustain quality of life for survivors. For more information, please visit our website here.

Claims Conference

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), a nonprofit organization with offices in New York, Israel, Germany and Austria, secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world. Founded in 1951 by representatives of 23 major international Jewish organizations, the Claims Conference negotiates for and disburses funds to individuals and organizations and seeks the return of Jewish property stolen during the Holocaust. As a result of negotiations with the Claims Conference since 1952, the German government has paid more than $90 billion in indemnification to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis. In 2024, the Claims Conference will distribute over $535 million in compensation to over 200,000 survivors in 83 countries and allocate over $888 million in grants to over 300 social service agencies worldwide that provide vital services for Holocaust survivors, such as home care, food and medicine. For more information, please visit: www.claimscon.org

