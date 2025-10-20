Miracle Flights Announces Distinguished Honorees for 2026 SOARée

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Flights proudly announces the honorees for its 2026 SOARée, taking place Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Thrive Aviation Private Jet Hangar in Las Vegas. This signature fundraising gala brings together community leaders, corporate partners, and supporters for an evening of inspiration, celebration, and purpose. The event supports families in need of life-changing medical care far from home.

Each year, SOARée recognizes individuals and organizations whose compassion, leadership, and service have helped Miracle Flights chart new paths of hope for children across the nation.

Kathy Roller, Vice President of Events at Miracle Flights, noted, "SOARée is more than a celebration. It reflects the generosity and heart of our entire community. Every flight we fund and every child we lift is made possible by the incredible support of our sponsors, donors, and partners. This year's honorees are genuinely remarkable, representing the very best. Their leadership and compassion remind us that together, we can close the distance for families seeking hope."

2026 SOARée Honorees

Child Ambassador: Luna

Luna, this year's Child Ambassador, embodies the courage, joy, and resilience that define every Miracle Flights child. Her journey reflects the challenges and triumphs of countless families who rely on Miracle Flights to access life-changing care. "Every flight Luna has taken has been a lifeline for our family," said Sarah, Luna's mother. "Her strength, joy, and courage inspire us every day and remind us of the hope and possibility that Miracle Flights brings to families like ours."

Individual Navigator Honoree: Curtis Edenfield, CEO of Thrive Aviation

Curtis Edenfield is recognized for his unwavering commitment to the Miracle Flights mission and his leadership in fostering a culture of compassion within the aviation industry. His partnership has helped lift countless families to the medical care they need. "It's an honor to support a mission that embodies hope, healing, and compassion for families in need," said Edenfield. "Thrive Aviation is proud to have hosted Soarée for three consecutive years, and we remain deeply grateful for our enduring partnership with Miracle Flights and the extraordinary impact they continue to make."

Healthcare Navigator Honoree: Dr. Matthew Dobbs

Dr. Matthew Dobbs is honored for his extraordinary care and groundbreaking innovation in pediatric orthopedics. His compassion and dedication have transformed the lives of children facing rare and complex medical conditions. "Families who travel for care are some of the bravest I have met. Miracle Flights ensures distance never stands in the way of healing, and that is a mission I am proud to support," said Dr. Dobbs.

Corporate Navigator Honoree: WHSmith North America

WHSmith North America is recognized for its exceptional partnership with Miracle Flights, marked by generous contributions, employee volunteerism, and community advocacy. The company exemplifies how corporate citizenship can make a measurable impact on families in need. "Supporting Miracle Flights allows our team to see the power of community in action. Every mile flown represents a shared commitment to helping children reach brighter tomorrows," said Julie Skiba, Chief People Officer.

SOARée 2026 promises an unforgettable evening of cocktails, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, live entertainment, and heartfelt storytelling, celebrating the families Miracle Flights serves. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive raffles and experiences that help fund future flights for children in need.

