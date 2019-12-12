Miracle Flights: On the Road to Recovery, Michigan Twins Born with Clubfoot Celebrate First Birthday

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating their first birthday today, twin brothers Andrew and Isaac Brincat of Sterling Heights, Michigan, have already faced more medical challenges than most will in a lifetime. The infant boys were born with clubfoot, a complex condition that causes their tiny feet to twist inward. The national charity Miracle Flights has been flying the Brincat family free of charge to reach the specialized medical treatment that's giving the twins a leg up on healing.

Andrew and Isaac were diagnosed with clubfoot at 20 weeks gestation and born prematurely 15 weeks later. On their neonatologist's recommendation, the twins began serial casting on their feet when they were just six weeks old. But after four castings, their parents, Amanda and Nicholas, worried the treatment was actually making their condition worse.

"Andrew lost his arch and developed what they call 'rocker bottom heel,' and Isaac had pressure sores from the casting," says Amanda. "We knew we needed a second opinion."

Through an online support group, Amanda and Nicholas heard about Dr. Matthew Dobbs, an expert based 560 miles away at St. Louis Children's Hospital. The Brincats drove 16 hours roundtrip to their first few appointments—but the drive proved long and expensive. For their next appointments, the family turned to Miracle Flights for help. As the nation's leading medical flight charity, Miracle Flights provides thousands of free plane tickets each year to families like the Brincats, who need assistance reaching specialized medical treatment far from home.

The family took their second Miracle Flight just before Thanksgiving, and today Andrew and Isaac are firmly on the road to recovery—out of casts and into braces, which they wear 15 hours a day to maintain proper positioning. Amanda and Nicholas hope the boys will take their first steps by February; and while more flights to St. Louis are possible in the new year, for now the family is ready for a birthday bash.

"Andrew and Isaac have been through so much, and we really want to celebrate the obstacles we've overcome to get where they are now," says Amanda. "There's no way we would be here without Miracle Flights."

