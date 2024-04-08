A new advertising campaign unveils Martha's secret to a beautiful and bountiful garden.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A long-standing leader in the lawn and garden category, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company today announces a partnership between Miracle-Gro and gardening expert Martha Stewart to encourage Americans to spend more time in the garden. The collaboration includes a new ad campaign, "Gro Like Martha," that aims to shift the perceived complexity of gardening to a simple recipe for success, including one very important ingredient: the right dirt.

Miracle-Gro and Martha Stewart partner to simplify gardening.

Through this partnership, Miracle-Gro is pulling back the curtain on Martha's gardening secrets, providing tips and encouragement to both new and experienced gardeners using engaging and educational content. The range of helpful content includes an "Ask Martha" newsletter on the Miracle-Gro website, videos featuring Martha across Miracle-Gro's social channels and sponsorship of Martha Gardens on the Roku Channel.

"We're thrilled to partner with Martha Stewart, one of the most respected gardeners in the world, to help gardeners of all levels understand that creating a thriving garden really isn't all that complicated if you know where to start," said Jodi Lee, vice president, brand marketing for gardens and controls at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. "Martha always starts with the best ingredients or best materials, and the soil in her garden is no different. Her soil of choice and the foundation for her beautiful gardens is and has long been Miracle-Gro."

Throughout the partnership, Martha will share the secrets of her own successful garden, and they're not just the support of her longtime Bedford estate head gardener, Ryan McCallister. Martha and her team understand the importance of letting the soil do much of the work, especially when it comes to edible gardening. They use Miracle-Gro® Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil and the full Miracle-Gro product portfolio to help grow her impressive garden to its full potential.

"People always want to know my gardening secrets," Martha said. "The most important tip is to choose the right dirt. Not all dirt is created equal. You need soil with the right kind of nutrients to grow the biggest, juiciest vegetables each summer, and Miracle-Gro is at the forefront of innovation in that regard, so I'm excited to partner with them to get more people outside and in the garden this summer armed with the right ingredients."

The new Miracle-Gro® Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil is the latest advancement in organic gardening. This quick-release natural fertilizer is guaranteed to grow more vegetables organically for new and experienced gardeners alike. Also new this season, Miracle-Gro® Organic All Natural Mulch is a dye-free, sustainable wood mulch that is safe to use in edible gardens and around kids, pets and waterways.

The "Gro Like Martha" brand campaign, which launches today and was created by The Martin Agency, Miracle-Gro's new creative agency of record, explores Martha's approach to the spring planting season, inspiring both new and experienced gardeners to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty. The campaign will appear on mass-reach premium linear cable and CTV, including integrations on season two of Martha Gardens on the Roku Channel, in-stream audio placements (iHeart, Pandora), in-app integrations (Uber, Zillow, Stardew Valley) and paid content across social (Meta, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat).

About ScottsMiracle-Gro:

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit scottsmiraclegro.com.

