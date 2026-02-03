The refreshed indoor gardening packaging encourages self-care through plant care this winter.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter lingers and more time is spent indoors, many consumers are turning to small, achievable wellness rituals that feel grounding, rewarding and easy to maintain. Today, Miracle-Gro® introduces a refreshed lineup of their indoor soils and plant foods. In addition, they are launching new plant care solutions, plus a brand new organic plant food item designed to make indoor gardening an approachable form of self-care, helping people nurture their homes while supporting their well-being.

Miracle-Gro Deepens Its Indoor Gardening Roots with a Refreshed Portfolio

Research shows Americans are nearly twice as likely to report a decline in mood during the winter months (41%) than an improvement (22%).* Indoor gardening offers a calming, screen-free way to restore routine, confidence and a sense of progress rooted in care and growth. With simple, intuitive solutions, Miracle-Gro's refreshed indoor assortment removes the guesswork from plant care, making it easy for anyone - from first-time plant parents to seasoned growers - to build a wellness habit that fits seamlessly into everyday life.

"Indoor gardening isn't just about plants, it's about nurturing," said Sadie Oldham, Vice President and General Manager of the Gardens business at ScottsMiracle-Gro. "When people spend more time inside, caring for plants can be a meaningful way to reduce stress and feel accomplished. Our refreshed indoor portfolio is all about simplifying routines and giving consumers the tools and confidence to care for their plants and spaces all year long."

The updated lineup features over 10 best-selling Miracle-Gro indoor products with clearer, easier-to-shop packaging, designed to reduce decision fatigue and help shoppers quickly find the right solution for their plants. In addition, two new plant care solutions designed to combat pesky insects while beautifying plants, and one new easy-to-use organic plant food solution.

Highlights from the refreshed indoor portfolio & new items include:

Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mixes: Tailored mixes for All Plants, Cactus & Succulent, Tropicals, Orchids and Seed Starting support healthier growth with less guesswork.

Tailored mixes for All Plants, Cactus & Succulent, Tropicals, Orchids and Seed Starting support healthier growth with less guesswork. Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Foods: Easy-to-use liquid plant foods deliver essential nutrients for stronger, healthier indoor plants. The variety includes All Plants, Cactus & Succulent, Tropicals, Orchids and Plant Food Spikes for All Plants.

Easy-to-use liquid plant foods deliver essential nutrients for stronger, healthier indoor plants. The variety includes All Plants, Cactus & Succulent, Tropicals, Orchids and Plant Food Spikes for All Plants. Miracle-Gro Organic Indoor Plant Food: Made from 94% plant based fertilizer ingredients, this new organic plant food provides instant nourishment for healthier, more resilient plants* (vs unfed plants when used as directed).

Made from 94% plant based fertilizer ingredients, this new organic plant food provides instant nourishment for healthier, more resilient plants* (vs unfed plants when used as directed). Miracle-Gro Plant Care Flying Insect Traps: A sleek, double-sided leaf shaped design that blends seamlessly into plants while quietly capturing flying insects before they can damage roots - protecting both plants and your peace of mind.

A sleek, double-sided leaf shaped design that blends seamlessly into plants while quietly capturing flying insects before they can damage roots - protecting both plants and your peace of mind. Miracle-Gro Plant Care Leaf Protect & Shine: Gentle on plants and tough on pests, this solution helps protect against common houseplant issues, while beautifying natural leaf shine.

Products range from $4.97 - $17.99 and are available at scottsmiraclegro.com and select national retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Target and Walmart. Availability may vary by product and retailer. For specific tips and tricks on indoor gardening, you can visit the Miracle-Gro website for helpful blog posts .

This year marks Miracle-Gro's celebration of 75 Years of Growth, reaffirming its legacy of helping people nurture what matters most. As the indoor portfolio continues to evolve, the brand reinforces its long-standing commitment to helping people grow - inside and out - by making plant care simpler, more intuitive, and more connected to everyday wellness.

*Source - American Psychiatric Association

About ScottsMiracle-Gro:

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit scottsmiraclegro.com.

