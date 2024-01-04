Miracle-Gro Tops Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Lawn Care Brand Study

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking study by Lifestory Research, Miracle-Gro emerges as the leader in the lawn care product segment, securing the title of America's Most Trusted® Lawn Care Brand for 2024. Based on the opinions of 5,636 participants surveyed over the past 12 months, the study unveils key insights into consumer trust and preferences in the lawn care industry.

Lifestory Research, known for its rigorous consumer-based survey methodologies, annually conducts the America's Most Trusted® study, gauging people's trust in brands actively sought while shopping for specific products. The 2024 edition expanded with lawn care products, investigating the brands that resonate most with consumers seeking quality, reliability, and proven effectiveness in lawn maintenance.

Miracle-Gro emerged as the front-runner with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.3. The brand secured the highest trust rating among the most popular lawn care brands, as determined by consumers. The comprehensive ranking includes other notable brands in the lawn care sector, such as Scotts, Ortho, BioAdvance, Vigoro, Lesco, Spectracide, Milogranite, Preen, GreenView, Sunday, and Round-Up.

These rankings provide valuable insights into consumer behavior, influencing purchase decisions and shaping brand loyalty within the competitive lawn care market. As defined by Lifestory Research, brand trust builds customer loyalty, fosters repeat purchases, encourages word-of-mouth marketing, and creates positive company impressions. The study's Net Trust Quotient Score specifically measures the trust consumers hold for a specific product brand compared to other competing brands in the product category.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Lawn Care Study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-lawn-care-ranking-review

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. #mosttrustedbrands

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

