Miracle Hormone-Helper Fem21 Debuts in the U.S. Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world over, nearly eighty percent of women struggle with the effects of hormone imbalance at various points in their lives. Hormone imbalance occurs anytime the body's hormones fall out of their natural rhythm, whether it's during the physical adjustment period after childbirth, or during the shift into menopause, or ending a long-term birth-control routine.

Australian wellness company, Lifestart Naturopathics has released a first-of-its-kind herbal supplement to aid in the process of hormone regulation. Made from 21 herbal ingredients proven to restore hormonal balance, Fem21 is a powdered supplement that comes ready to use as a simple addition to shakes or smoothies.

Fem21 is the only product on the market filling the specific and previously untapped niche catering to the needs of women who have recently stopped taking hormonal birth control.

Many women experience adverse side effects to hormonal birth control, like the pill, or depo shot, and there is a significant lack of holistic care available to help women recalibrate their natural hormonal state. Fem21 targets hormonal imbalance with ingredients like Pomegranate, Withania, and Broccoli Powder, but also helps to restore balance in the GI tract, often affected by changes in hormone levels, causing bloating, cramping, and dramatic weight gain or loss.

Lifestart founder Meah Robertson is certified in naturopathic medicine and says she began her practice with the intention of helping women. Robertson started off working in fertility, and soon expanded to encompass the broader scope of women's health. After years of struggling with her own hormonal issues, Robertson created Fem21 based on the very best research into naturopathic treatment and holistic ingredient combination to ensure that every ingredient works together as one cohesive formula. The dense list of botanical ingredients in Fem21 gives the powder a deep green flavor, which customers can mix with water or with sweet juices.

Supplementing with Fem21 has life-changing potential for women suffering from the effects of hormone imbalance, from acne and GI distress, to hormonal depression. Fem21 is already making waves in Australia, and the future looks bright for this niche product, fulfilling a vital function as they expand into the U.S. retail market in 2020.

