Miracle Man, Trump Republican & Proud Hispanic Frank Acosta Sr. Announces Congressional Campaign for MI- 11

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Acosta, Sr. of Northville Michigan officially announced his campaign for the US House of Representatives in Michigan's 11th Congressional District as a Republican. Frank is an entrepreneur from the Information and Communications Technology industry. He currently oversees the daily operations of the Frank Acosta Foundation established for the benefit of cancer patients who need spiritual help. Frank was inspired to start his foundation and publish his book "God, Cancer and Me" after Jesus's prayer helped heal him from stage 4 throat cancer in 2010.

"I am running for Congress because the current democratic majority in the House of Representatives is leading this country off a cliff. Rather than legislate, they only produce media sound bites. They have abdicated their power to pass laws in lieu of pushing the President to issue Executive Orders. When the sitting President has been from their own party they cheer or look the other way when bad things happen. When the President is a Republican, they use the Federal Courts to impede his actions. This is especially acute with regards to immigration."

"Mexico and the United States both are forced to commit precious resources to the current border crisis. These resources could be reallocated to projects that better serve their citizens if each country could secure their borders in a sensible and effective manner. Working together, we can solve these problems. However, the far left in America has done everything in its power to subvert rational solutions and inflame the crisis. First they shifted the language so we can't have intelligent conversations about lawful immigration. Now they are denying the basic idea that sovereign nations have a duty to protect their borders and establish rules for citizenship."

"I don't think the voters of Michigan's 11th District want to continue with this nonsense. In the real world, we try to find solutions that would benefit both sides of a deal. In the political world, it appears to be more important that your opponents fail than it does to actually solve problems. Look at DACA. The President is ready to solve that issue but the congress won't pass legislation that he can sign into law."

"If Congress and the Executive Branch can work together, along with Mexico and the other nations of the Americas, we could secure our borders and implement sensible immigration policy. This could include better guest worker programs and increase the prosperity of the whole hemisphere. This would improve the commercial success of every nation involved. Given time and progress, it may re-open conversations about the consensual annexation of Mexico as a creative way to strengthen the future of all North Americans."

About Frank Acosta

Frank Acosta has lived in Northville, Michigan since 2013. He has been a resident of the State of Michigan for 36 years. Frank was the President of Video Tape Plus. Before this he worked for Fuji Photo Film Corporation for over 18 years. Frank was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969 in the Communications Center in Darmstadt, Germany.

Frank's mother was born in Dr Arroyo Nuevo Leon Mexico in 1904 and his father was born in San Angelo, Texas in 1899 as a first generation Mexican-American. His parents loved this country for the freedom and opportunities it provided.

Frank speaks Spanish. He supports the second amendment and Pro-Life movement. He believes in fair trade between nations.

Frank is a member of Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church in Plymouth, Michigan.

For more information: frankacosta2020.com

SOURCE Frank Acosta 2020

Related Links

https://frankacosta2020.com

