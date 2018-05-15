Miracle Method® Surface Refinishing Opens in Raleigh West

Lund and Brookover are neighbors, but they decided to become business partners as well. Lund is a former life insurance agent and Brookover worked as an operations manager for a telecommunications manufacturer. The two men realized their complementary professional skills would make a strong partnership, and resolved to open a new Miracle Method business together.

It was the quality refinishing services that led Lund and Brookover to franchise ownership. Lund used Miracle Method in his own home and loved the results.

"We looked at a bunch of franchise opportunities before settling on Miracle Method as the ideal opportunity to achieve our business and lifestyle goals," Lund said. "Homeowners everywhere are trying to save money by refinishing and extending the life of existing surfaces rather than ripping and replacing them, and I have seen the benefits first-hand. I loved the results refinishing my bathroom and kitchen brought to my own home, and Phillip and I are looking forward to bringing refinishing solutions to more residents in Raleigh and the surrounding communities."

Miracle Method of Raleigh West offers a variety of bathroom and kitchen refinishing services, including ceramic tile, countertops, vanities, showers and bathtubs. The franchise also specializes in bathing safety modifications like non-slip surfaces, grab bars and bath-to-walk-in shower conversions for residential and commercial properties.

"There is a growing need for more cost-effective bathroom and kitchen refinishing solutions," said Gwyn O'Kane, VP of franchise development. "With Keith's strong sales background, and Phillip's operational expertise, we're confident they'll deliver excellent service to residents and be very successful in the greater Raleigh West area."

With 38 years of experience, Miracle Method is the fastest growing kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing company in the industry and has achieved a 73 percent increase in sales over the last six years.

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur magazine ranked Miracle Method No. 1 in its category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list. The company has also been named in Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards for 2018.

About Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Miracle Method is the nation's largest bathroom and kitchen surface refinishing franchise, with 140+ locations throughout the U.S. Founded in 1979, Miracle Method specializes in tub, ceramic tile, and countertop refinishing and strives to constantly improve their areas of expertise. The award-winning franchisor was listed on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® list in 2018 and is also an actively participating member of VetFran. Miracle Method's franchise owners all live in the markets they serve and pride themselves on being independent, local small business owners building outstanding reputations in their communities. For more information about Miracle Method, visit www.miraclemethod.com or call 888-271-7690.

