Miracle Mile Advisors Continues Build Out of Leadership Team with the Appointment of Nate Angelo as Head of Wealth Management

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors (Miracle Mile or "the firm") – a national, award-winning and independent registered investment adviser (RIA) offering highly customized, holistic wealth management to high-net-worth clients across the nation – has appointed Nate Angelo as the firm's Head of Wealth Management. In this newly created role, Mr. Angelo will collaborate with the firm's senior leaders to develop, refine and execute its market and sales strategies, onboarding processes, financial planning framework and holistic service model.

New Executives to Spearhead Next Chapter

Mr. Angelo's appointment follows the recently announced hire of Bruce Milam as Miracle Mile's Chief Executive Officer. Both additions coincide with the firm embarking on its new phase of growth and come after last year's merger with Karp Capital Management and growth investment from private equity firm Corsair Capital. Consistently recognized as one of the industry's fastest-growing RIAs, Miracle Mile has over $4.7 billion in client assets.

"Nate brings decades of unmatched financial services experience to Miracle Mile, not just as an architect of meaningful relationships but also as an expert in delivering a consistent, transformative client experience. Nate has been mentoring and leading high-performing teams for the majority of his career, and we look forward to incorporating his skills within Miracle Mile," said Mr. Milam. "Thanks to the breadth of our services and unique culture, our firm is well-positioned to support accomplished financial professionals. Nate, who has a well-deserved reputation for getting results, is just the person to oversee our robust growth strategy. I'm delighted to welcome him to the team."

Before joining Miracle Mile, Mr. Angelo held senior leadership roles at RBC Wealth Management. Most recently, he was the Pacific Northwest Complex Director, where he served in a Senior Managing Director capacity, growing the Pacific Northwest revenues by over 60% through advisor recruiting, coaching, and support. Additionally, he provided new and existing advisors with the necessary skills and resources to optimize their client relationships. Before that, he oversaw the growth of RBC's U.S. wealth management business across its advisory, wealth planning, liquidity, and recruiting platforms.

Preferred Destination for Top Financial Professionals

"I am thrilled to join Miracle Mile Advisors, whose unique culture, impressive capabilities, and super-charged growth trajectory are well known throughout the industry," said Mr. Angelo. I am grateful to come into this role with such a strong foundation for success, thanks to the caliber of our financial professionals, the quality of the existing leadership team, and the support of Corsair Capital. In the months and years ahead, I look forward to building upon the strong foundation already in place here by making Miracle Mile the preferred destination for entrepreneurial, growth-oriented, and transformation-focused financial professionals across the country."

Going forward, Miracle Mile will continue to aggressively invest in human capital and enhanced advisory capabilities, allowing the firm to expand its crucial infrastructure and further strengthen its industry-leading client service offerings. The firm will also balance M&A-based expansion and ongoing organic growth to maintain its award-winning culture and ensure the full integration of partner advisors and firms. With the support and expertise from Corsair Capital, a proven financial services private equity firm, Miracle Mile looks forward to cementing its position as a top RIA nationwide.

About Miracle Mile Advisors

Miracle Mile Advisors is a registered investment adviser that provides dynamic financial planning and customized investment management to high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and institutions nationwide. Miracle Mile's financial professionals offer best-in-class guidance, advice, and technology to support their client's goals and have received multiple industry awards from organizations including Barron's, Financial Times, Forbes and InvestmentNews.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm also has offices across the country in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, San Diego, and Portland, OR. For more information, please visit https://miraclemileadvisors.com/ .

